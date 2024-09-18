Star actress Lydia Forson shared a video of herself enjoying a scrumptious meal of kenkey with lots of protein

She jokingly noted that she was not in Ghana to deter friends from visiting her home to enjoy the meal with her

Many people talked about the video whetting their appetite, while others complained about the tiny kenkey ball not being enough for her

Multiple award-winning actress Lydia Forson whetted the appetites of many Ghanaians by sharing a video of herself enjoying a scrumptious meal of kenkey.

Lydia Forson enjoys a ball of kenkey. Image Credit: @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

Lydia Forson eats kenkey

Miss Forson shared a video of herself enjoying a well-served plate of the famous Ghanaian delicacy kenkey.

She enjoyed it with black and red pepper. For protein, she opted for shrimp, fried fish, boiled egg and fried eggs.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Miss Forson joked about not being in Ghana in case some of her friends wanted to share the lovely plate of food with her.

"I’m not in Ghana please. @tsotsoos_kenkey_boutique_," she wrote in the caption of the post on her Instagram page.

Video of Lydia Forson enjoying kenkey.

Reactions to Lydia Forson's video

Many of Lydia Forson's friends and fans thronged the comment section of the video to blast her for not inviting them to her home to enjoy the delicious meal.

Others also complained about the ball of kenkey not being enough for her as they considered it small, while others wondered why she added boiled egg to the plate.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

sandraankobiah said:

"Eii! This one dierh you won’t call me o"

belindadzattah said:

"😂😂 but I just saw the dispatcher drop off the Kenkey?"

kobirana said:

"Nyame ahu wo"

isadillinger said:

"This food is too busy"

thrift_havengh said:

"But why do you have fried and boiled egg Eii wanum y3 wo d3 paa 😂"

tsotsoos_kenkey_boutique_ said:

"Thank you so much mami❤️ The sound though😂😍"

Lady spends GH¢510 on kenkey

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady went viral after she posted a TikTok of herself flaunting GH¢510 worth of kenkey on social media.

In the viral video, the plate of kenkey contained different proteins, including fish, pork, eggs, and shrimp.

In the comment section, many Ghanaians expressed astonishment at the price of the food, while others shared how much it would cost them in their neighbourhood.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh