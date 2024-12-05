Jackie Appiah @41: Actress Gifts Food Items And Souvenirs To Community People At Her Birthday Party
Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah made a kind gesture towards some people living in her community at her birthday celebration event.
The actress turned 41 on Thursday, December 5, 2024, and shared some beautiful photos on social media to mark this special milestone.
The actress, whose son, Damien Agyemang, recently celebrated his 19th birthday, held a lavish birthday party at her big mansion.
As part of the celebrations, Jackie Appiah invited some individuals from her community to the event and rewarded them for helping to deal with a fire outbreak that destroyed a property she had built in the compound of her big mansion.
Jackie Appiah gifts food items and souvenirs
In a video shared by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix on his Instagram page, Jackie Appiah collaborated with her manager, Samira Yakubu, with members of her renowned foundation to hand out food items and souvenirs to the individuals in the community.
The actress gifted food items to her community members, including cooking oil and numerous products from Gino, with whom she is a brand ambassador.
Jackie Appiah also gifted them souvenirs, such as branded T-shirts and caps, expensive clothes, and washing detergents from Kleesoft, which she represents as a brand ambassador.
Below is the video of Jackie Appiah handing out food items and souvenirs:
Jackie Appiah's gesture stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
bessb3at commented:
"The only celebrities we have in Ghana are her and Nana Ama."
amabrown80 said:
Jackie Appiah throws lavish 41st birthday party in her mansion, customise coconuts, gifts for guests
"Such a kind-hearted woman❤️. God will bless her in thousand folds🙌❤️."
mrs_semanhyia commented:
"Very thoughtful of her! Such a Queen 😍🥰."
giftyboateng725 said:
"I am speechless 🙊. May Elohim continue to shower his Grace and blessings over your life because givers never lack."
cedeunice commented:
"One day, I will also share things with my community like this on my birthday, amen 🙏 🙌 God bless her with long life and good health."
Jackie Appiah's manager posts emotional birthday message
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah's manager, Samira Yakubu, celebrated Jackie Appiah's 41st birthday with an emotional message.
She lavished heavy praise on the celebrated actress' creative abilities and personal attributes.
Samira Yakubu prayed for God's protection and blessings upon Jackie Appiah, whom she considered the queen of the Ghanaian movie industry.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh