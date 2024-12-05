Jackie Appiah, in a video, gifted food items and souvenirs to some members of her community at her 41st birthday party

The actress also handed out other items to thank the individuals for helping battle a recent firebreak in her compound

The video of Jackie Appiah gifting food items and souvenirs to community members triggered positive reactions online

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah made a kind gesture towards some people living in her community at her birthday celebration event.

Jackie Appiah gifts food items and souvenirs to community members at her 41st birthday party. Photo source: @ameyawtv and @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

The actress turned 41 on Thursday, December 5, 2024, and shared some beautiful photos on social media to mark this special milestone.

The actress, whose son, Damien Agyemang, recently celebrated his 19th birthday, held a lavish birthday party at her big mansion.

As part of the celebrations, Jackie Appiah invited some individuals from her community to the event and rewarded them for helping to deal with a fire outbreak that destroyed a property she had built in the compound of her big mansion.

Jackie Appiah gifts food items and souvenirs

In a video shared by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix on his Instagram page, Jackie Appiah collaborated with her manager, Samira Yakubu, with members of her renowned foundation to hand out food items and souvenirs to the individuals in the community.

The actress gifted food items to her community members, including cooking oil and numerous products from Gino, with whom she is a brand ambassador.

Jackie Appiah also gifted them souvenirs, such as branded T-shirts and caps, expensive clothes, and washing detergents from Kleesoft, which she represents as a brand ambassador.

Below is the video of Jackie Appiah handing out food items and souvenirs:

Jackie Appiah's gesture stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

bessb3at commented:

"The only celebrities we have in Ghana are her and Nana Ama."

amabrown80 said:

"Such a kind-hearted woman❤️. God will bless her in thousand folds🙌❤️."

mrs_semanhyia commented:

"Very thoughtful of her! Such a Queen 😍🥰."

giftyboateng725 said:

"I am speechless 🙊. May Elohim continue to shower his Grace and blessings over your life because givers never lack."

cedeunice commented:

"One day, I will also share things with my community like this on my birthday, amen 🙏 🙌 God bless her with long life and good health."

Jackie Appiah's manager posts emotional birthday message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah's manager, Samira Yakubu, celebrated Jackie Appiah's 41st birthday with an emotional message.

She lavished heavy praise on the celebrated actress' creative abilities and personal attributes.

Samira Yakubu prayed for God's protection and blessings upon Jackie Appiah, whom she considered the queen of the Ghanaian movie industry.

