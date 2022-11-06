Ghanaian songstress Gyakie has been left speechless after scores of people stormed the streets of Takoradi singing to her recent smashing hit 'Something'

There was the playing of trumpets and hitting of drums as the residents sang the song on top of their voices and marched with excitement

The video has warmed many hearts as Netizens admired the zeal and enthusiasm with which the crowd sang along word for word to Gyakie's 'Something'

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Gyakie has gotten emotional after some residents inside Takoradi took over principal streets jamming to one of her biggest hits.

During a carnival festival held on the streets of Takoradi on Saturday November 5, 2022, many of the residents stormed the streets to jubilate and make merry.

There was a band that played instrumentals which many people sang along to. There was playing of trumpets and hitting of drums as scores of people sang on top of their voices as they marched.

Gyakie, upon being moved by the video, shared it on her official Instagram feed and she captioned it with emotional emojis to express how she felt.

The video has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians

raph_king.26:

Taadi for you

waynesworl_:

This gave me goosebumps, “something” has one of the best choruses I’ve ever heard I’m proud of this song

lamuella._:

The loveeee

sherry_cocoa:

Can’t wait for your concert this year!!!! The only concert I enjoyed last year!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️hope we get Ballantines this year too❤️

b.r.u.n.o_j.n.r:

Ur Songs are Soo Addictive. See Crowd ooo

ohene.bioh:

This is beautiful

