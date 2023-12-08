Damien Agyemang, the only child of actress Jackie Appiah, celebrated her in a beautiful way on her 40th birthday

She got emotional as he gifted her a flower bouquet in the living room of their plush mansion in an adorable video

The kind gesture melted the hearts of many Ghanaians on social media, while others gushed over Damien's handsomeness

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was emotional when her son, Damien Agyemang, gifted her a flower bouquet for her 40th birthday, which she celebrated on December 5, 2023.

Jackie Appiah's son gifted her a flower bouquet on her 40th birthday

In the video, Damien Agyemang handed the flower bouquet to his mother, Jackie Appiah, who smelled it and held it closer to her chest.

The actress was all smiles as she stared at her son and thanked him for the beautiful gift for her 40th birthday.

Damien Agyeman played Major's viral song Why I Love You as the background sound to the video.

Captioning the video, he expressed his unwavering love for his mother. He wrote:

Love u ma ❤️

Video of Jackie Appiah receiving a flower bouquet from her son as a 40th birthday gift.

Ghanaians reacted to the lovely gesture

Many people applauded Damien Agyemang for making his mother's birthday very special.

Others spoke about how handsome he looked in the video as they expressed their admiration for him.

kay black said:

Why won't he love her. aside from making him comfortable in life, she is his mother and mother are precious

@TheTavia said:

He is fine oh❤️ love the way he loves his mom ❤️

Maria Chimamu said:

I want to be her daughter in law lol ❤️❤️❤️

Charlene❤️ said:

Awww soo lovely

nyamebaphina said:

awwwww. So beautiful.

Nana Akua pretty said:

Are u single? I am asking for my sis

Jackie Appiah inspected the works of 120 students at Mepe and donated items

YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah celebrated her 40th birthday in Mepe, where she inspected the works of 120 students who enrolled in her free vocational skills training programme.

The students took her through the final products of what they had created after two months of intensive training.

Many Ghanaians applauded Jackie Appiah and showered her with blessings from God for impacting the lives of the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage

