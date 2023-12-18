Popular actress Juliet Ibrahim celebrated her son Jayden Safo's birthday by sharing an adorable video of his growth over the years

She wrote a heartfelt message to her teenage son and bestowed God's blessings upon his life

Tracey Boakye, Ameyaw Debrah, Mercy Johnson Okojie and many others wished him well as he turned a year older

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim shared a video of the growth of her son Jayden Safo as he turned a year older on December 17, 2023.

Juliet Ibrahim and his son Jayden Safo. Image Credit: @julietibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim celebrates her son Jayden Safo

To celebrate her son, Juliet Ibrahim wrote a touching message to him as she was awed that he was finally a teenager.

My son @jaydenksafo is officially a teenager. My baby is all grown now.

The actress further bestowed blessings from God unto her son's life as she gave praise to Him. Below is the message she wrote to her son.

God bless you son. May the good Lord bless you and I pray for long life, God’s grace, prosperity, wealth and good health all the days of your life. IJN Amen

Jayden expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes

Jayden Safo was filled with gratitude and an overwhelming outpouring of love for him as he turned a year older, such that he took to the comments to thank everyone. He wrote:

Thanks everyone I appreciate the well wishes ❤️

Adorable video of Juliet Ibrahim and her son Jayden Safo.

Birthday wishes pour in for Juliet Ibrahim's son

Ghanaian actresses Tracey Boakye and Gloria Sarfo, Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and many others took to the comment section to wish Jayden Safo a happy birthday and bestow blessings upon his life.

Below are some of the birthday wishes:

ameyaw112 said:

Eii see how tall he’s gotten

mercyjohnsonokojie said:

God bless our Jay always❤️❤️Teen Time ooo

gloriaosarfo said:

Congratulations and happy blessed birthday to the Little man❤️

tracey_boakye said:

Happy birthday son ❤️

chris_okagbue said:

There’s NO WAY he’s already a teenager and that tall now. Whaaat?!! Where does time go? HBD not-so-little Jay

oladosuadedotun said:

Happy birthday boy, more blissful years in sound health ❤️

theblackelonmusk_ said:

Happy birthday, long life, good health and prosperity. Success in everything you do.

monagucciofficial said:

why do they always grow taller than us??…. And dat broad smile is just like my brother’s own….happy birthday lil King.!!

