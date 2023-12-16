Kumawood actress Borga Silvia has shared beautiful pictures with her twin sister to celebrate their birthday

In the images, the lovely pair rocked different outfits to commemorate their new age on Saturday, December 16

Entertainment personalities and fans have since taken to the comments section of the Instagram post to wish the twin siblings well

Kumawood actress Borga Silvia has released stunning images with her twin sister to celebrate their birthday on Saturday, December 16.

Wearing different ensembles for the photo shoot, the actress and her sister stood next to each other in heartfelt poses.

Borga Silvia shares sweet photos with twin sister to mark their b'day. Photo credit: borgasilvia1.

Source: Instagram

Accompanying the adorable images with a touching message to her twin sister, Borga Silvia said

''On this birthday of ours, I want to take the opportunity to let you know just how grateful I am for you, my beautiful twin sister. I might not tell you as often as I should, but you mean the world to me. Thank you for being the best friend, sister, and companion in life that I could ever wish.''

Fans reached out in the comments section to wish the actress and her sister a happy birthday.

See her post below:

Peeps react to the photos of Borga Silvia and her twin sister

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Yushaw said:

Happy birthday to you .

Actress Emelia Brobbey posted:

Happy birthday to you, my sisters. Many more blessings ❤️.

MzGee celebrates a surprise birthday with Jackie Appiah and others on UTV

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian journalist and presenter MzGee, born Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, celebrated her birthday with some entertainers on UTV's United Showbiz.

The media personality turned a new age on Saturday, April 1, and marked the day with gratitude on her verified Instagram account.

The United Showbiz host thanked God for being extremely good to her in the heartwarming post.

John Mahama celebrates Lordina's 60th birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former president John Dramani Mahama wrote a heartfelt message to honour his wife, former first lady Lordina Mahama, on her 60th birthday.

He thanked Lordina for her unwavering support during his excellent and terrible moments.

According to the former president, they navigated the choppy waters together throughout the difficult times.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh