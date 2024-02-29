A Ghanaian man living in Italy has challenged Ghanaian expats in other countries to compare their achievements to his in Italy

The man popularly called Malaysia emphasised that diligence and commitment are crucial for success regardless of location

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Malaysia defended Italy against stereotypes of poverty and lack of opportunity

A Ghanaian man living in Italy has challenged Ghanaian expats in other countries to show the properties they have acquired since travelling to other countries, which they claim is better than Italy.

According to the man popularly called Malaysia, Italy is a good country if the person is diligent and committed.

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, the man said it is wrong to condemn any country since one can make it irrespective of where one finds themselves.

Ghanaian famously called Malaysia, named some of the properties he has been able to acquire after staying in Italy for 30 years Photo credit: @Zionfelix (Facebook) & Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)

“I am not saying other countries are bad. However, don’t stay in a different place and condemn the place you do not know. I’m challenging Ghanaians in other countries to let us compare what we have acquired during our stay in Italy and what they have after staying in other countries. That is when they will know that we make money here.”

The man was responding to Zionfelix when he asked if the assertion by many that Italy is a poor country with no jobs and money is genuine.

Ghanaian man builds 12-bedroom mansion in his village

The man added that he had stayed in Italy for 30 years, and through his earnings in the country, he had built a 12-bedroom mansion in his village.

“I have built a 12-bedroom mansion. All of them are en suite. I have a swimming pool in it. Aside from that, I have other properties. I also own vehicles; any car with the inscription ‘Malaysia 1’ belongs to me. I have four private cars and uncountable trucks that work for me.”

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

Boahemaa Susan said:

You have said it all my dear

Emmanuel Kabenlah wrote:

Respect honest man, life is how you make it wherever you find yourself.

Kojo Frimpong said:

Yes bro keep up the good work God we always do it for you

Clement Adu-Gyamfi Ofosuhene Hasford said:

Great and hardworking man there, straight on point and evidence based interview

Dokyi Kingsley wrote:

He is doing gospel work thanks Nana Wo nkwa so piaoo

Don Twumay said:

Life is where you make it positively for your life,it does not really matter where you live at.It’s all about the individual and how you want your life to work for you.

Ghanaian Man Stranded In Italy Says He Needs GH¢4,600 To Return Home

In another story, a Ghanaian man named Kwame Kusi, who has been living on the streets of Palermo, Italy, for several years, expressed his desire to return home but lacks the funds for a ticket.

According to a fellow Ghanaian who shared a video of Kusi, he hails from a royal family in Berekum, and they have known each other for many years.

Kusi's acquaintance appealed for financial assistance to help Kusi return to Ghana, stating that €350 (GH¢4,679) would cover the cost of his journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh