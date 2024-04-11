Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari joined Muslims in celebrating Eid Mubarak on April 11, 2024

She dressed in her traditional Muslim attire as she posed beautifully in photos

Many of her fervent followers gushed over how stunning she looked in the photos

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari dressed like a Muslim to join in celebrating Eid Mubarak.

Nadia Buari in photos. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari dressed like a Muslim to celebrate Eid Mubarak

Nadia Buari rocked a dark green abaya,, a long, loose-fitting, robe-like garment covering the entire body except for the face, hands and feet.

She covered her natural hair with a scarf and wore a hijab. Nadia wore natural makeup that made her glow.

In her message to all Muslims, she prayed that the Eid brought them peace, happiness and prosperity unto their loves.

In her message, Nadia wrote:

Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to your life and may you continue to be blessed with Allah’s grace. Ameen.

Below is a carousel post by Nadia Buari as she joined Muslims in celebrating Eid-Mubarak.

Reactions as Nadia Buari rocked a Muslim outfit to celebrate Eid Mubarak

Many people gushed over how stunning Nadia Buari looked in her traditional Muslim attire after sharing the photos on Instagram.

Below are the reactions from fans:

sexyangel225 asked:

Is she Muslim?

ghanafuonsem said:

You look like a piece of mind ❤️❤️❤️

entertainment.yard said:

Happy Eid Mubarak ❤

wisdom_collection1 said:

Eid Mubarak.

amaaley_h said:

You are beautiful

kwakuakom said:

THE EVER BEAUTIFUL❤️

sarwasjewelries said:

Aameen sweet Hajia❤️❤️❤️

Below is another carousel post of Nadia Buari rocking a traditional Muslim outfit.

"Mum's pride": Nadia Buari nuzzled her son, played with him in cute photos

YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning actress Nadia Buari melted the hearts of many people when she shared adorable pictures of her baby son.

In the photos, she was playing with her son, and she nuzzled him without showing his face.

The pictures got many people admiring their bond, while others congratulated her for having a son after having four girls.

Source: YEN.com.gh