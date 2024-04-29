Lil Win's critically acclaimed movie, A Country Called Ghana, has become a bucket list item for many Ghanaian fans

The yet-to-be-released movie has gained the attention of his spiritual leader, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah

The actor was spotted in church with the religious leader who pledged his support for the upcoming movie

Ghanaian filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, is set to premiere his upcoming movie A Country Called Ghana in Accra on May 17.

The movie gained significant traction online after the Ghanaian actor flew in three top Nollywood personalities, including Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuwagu and Charles Awuram, to be part of the cast.

Ahead of the D-day, Lil Win called on his spiritual leader, Adom Kyei-Duah, the founder of the All Believers Church in Ghana.

Lil Win in Adom Kyei-Duah's church Photo source: Instagram/OfficialLilWin, Instagram/AdomKyeiDuah

Source: Instagram

Adom Kyei-Duah blesses Lil Win's upcoming movie

According to the religious leader, Lil Win has been a true son of his church and will continue to reap from his efforts towards the Philadelphia movement.

"I love you very much. He who believes in the prophet's name shall be rewarded," as he rallied support from the congregation for Lil Win.

He also recalled a moment in 2022 when Lil Win faced significant backlash after spraying the prophet with cash.

He said he was grieved by Ghanaians' hard comments on Lil Win after the gesture and clarified that he took the money and gave it directly to Jesus.

Netizens react to Adom Kyei-Duah's intentions for Lil Win

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they talked about Adom Kyei-Duah's relationship with Lil Win.

Í ..LÒVÉ..YÒU said:

the same way he did to obofour

Rev Enoch Appiah Ministry wrote:

God bless you man of God

Í ..LÒVÉ..YÒU noted:

the same way he did to obofour

@Official_Nana Owusu remarked:

true man of God, though I'm not a member

Oboy Siki gives Lil Win's movie a negative review

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win's Kumawood colleague, Oboy Siki had shared his thoughts about Lil Win's highly anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana.

The controversial Kumawood personality described the movie as subpar during a recent radio interview.

Oboy Siki also bemoaned Lil Win's failure to recruit a top-notch director for the project and blamed his current director, Fiifi Gharbin, for the actor's woes in the industry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh