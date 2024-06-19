Maame Gyanwaa Goes Blind In One Eye, Fears She May Lose Her Vision Fully And Harm Herself
- Ghanaian actress Mavis Yeboah has opened up about her troubles, which she fears may lead to self-harm
- The Cow and Chicken star recounted her struggles with a rare eye condition which has no permanent remedy
- Details about her condition have left many fans empathising with her as she seeks public support again
Kumawood actress Mavis Yeboah, popularly known as Maame Gyanwaa from hit film projects like Cow and Chicken, is on the verge of losing her vision.
The actress famed for her gossipy roles in Kumawood movies says the condition keeps worsening, causing her to go blind in one eye.
In a recent interview, she appealed to fans and colleagues for support in managing her condition.
Maame Gyanwaa begs for support
According to Maame Gyanwaa, medical professionals have declared her condition is permanent and has no cure. However, the condition, which she describes as a blood clot behind the eye, is expensive to manage.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Some people called me from abroad. They wanted to help me relocate so I could seek treatment by leveraging their insurance coverage. But they said doctors deemed a surgery impossible after reviewing my scans.
She has been battling the condition for nearly four years and requires GH₵5500 per month for the intravitreal injections, which keep her from going blind.
The actress, who was a regular figure in Funny Face's Cow & Chicken TV series, lost her son in 2021 after he succumbed to a cancerous health issue which caused his leg to be amputated.
Maame Gyanwaa, who relied on a donation from the president to support her son's illness four years ago, says that remains her only option.
Ghanaians empathise with Maame Gyanwa
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Maame Gyanwaa's condition.
adwoa said:
Pls mum join Alpha hour….every midnight
Mi Jay commented:
Dem fr put number down for us to support with the little we got
frederickyengruba7 noted:
Dear mum will be heal in Jesus Christ name ❤️
adwoa❤️ remarked:
Pls mum join Alpha hour….every midnight
YOLO star seeks help for deteriorating rare condition
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Peasah, who played the notorious character bad boy character of the YOLO TV series fame, has shared his opened up about his critical condition.
The critical condition can affect the nerves in the brain, eyes, and spinal cord, which can lead to vision loss and immobility, among other effects.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh