Ghanaian actress Mavis Yeboah has opened up about her troubles, which she fears may lead to self-harm

The Cow and Chicken star recounted her struggles with a rare eye condition which has no permanent remedy

Details about her condition have left many fans empathising with her as she seeks public support again

Kumawood actress Mavis Yeboah, popularly known as Maame Gyanwaa from hit film projects like Cow and Chicken, is on the verge of losing her vision.

The actress famed for her gossipy roles in Kumawood movies says the condition keeps worsening, causing her to go blind in one eye.

In a recent interview, she appealed to fans and colleagues for support in managing her condition.

Maame Gyanwaa begs for support

According to Maame Gyanwaa, medical professionals have declared her condition is permanent and has no cure. However, the condition, which she describes as a blood clot behind the eye, is expensive to manage.

Some people called me from abroad. They wanted to help me relocate so I could seek treatment by leveraging their insurance coverage. But they said doctors deemed a surgery impossible after reviewing my scans.

She has been battling the condition for nearly four years and requires GH₵5500 per month for the intravitreal injections, which keep her from going blind.

The actress, who was a regular figure in Funny Face's Cow & Chicken TV series, lost her son in 2021 after he succumbed to a cancerous health issue which caused his leg to be amputated.

Maame Gyanwaa, who relied on a donation from the president to support her son's illness four years ago, says that remains her only option.

Ghanaians empathise with Maame Gyanwa

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Maame Gyanwaa's condition.

adwoa said:

Pls mum join Alpha hour….every midnight

Mi Jay commented:

Dem fr put number down for us to support with the little we got

frederickyengruba7 noted:

Dear mum will be heal in Jesus Christ name ❤️

adwoa❤️ remarked:

Pls mum join Alpha hour….every midnight

