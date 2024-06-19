Global site navigation

Vanessa Nicole: Fans Raise Funds To Support Funny Face's Baby Mama On TikTok: "The Love Is Deep"
Vanessa Nicole: Fans Raise Funds To Support Funny Face's Baby Mama On TikTok: "The Love Is Deep"

by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • Vanessa Nicole's admirers, during a TikTok LIVE session, benevolently rallied to raise funds for the single mother and her kids
  • The fundraising was spearheaded by a man identified as Saani, who emphatically stated that Vanessa was not begging but people just wanted to help
  • Vanessa and her baby daddy, Funny Face, have been embroiled in a lot of drama for months now regarding visiting rights to the kids

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole's admirers on TikTok recently united to raise funds for the single mother's children during a live session with some TikTok influencers on the platform.

TikTokers raise funds for Funny Face's baby mama and her kids
Ghanaian actress Vaness Nicole and other TikTokers. Photo Source: vanessah_nicole
Source: Instagram

One of the influencers, Saani, initiated the act of generosity, emphasising that Vanessa was not soliciting assistance; instead, the community simply wanted to support her during a challenging period.

Vanessa Nicole has recently been in the public eye due to ongoing conflicts with her ex-partner and the father of her children, Funny Face. The former couple has been embroiled in a bitter dispute over visitation rights, with Funny Face accusing Vanessa of preventing him from seeing their kids, a claim she denies.

During the TikTok LIVE session, Saani revealed that a man named Duke wanted to contribute financially to Vanessa's kids' well-being, which inspired others to do the same.

Ghanaians react as fans make contributions for Vanessa's kids

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Black_Zeusss reacted:

E-begging in a special way ✌️

Donradikal wrote:

So if funny heals small norr this people go resurrect issues...Chale, devils dey in human for waaa

styles_jp8 reacted:

Funny face about to have a meltdown again

Jojodan wrote:

God bless them they have done well

Vanessa Nicole shares fastest way to her heart

In a different story, Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, revealed the fastest way to her heart in a message she shared on her Instagram page.

Sharing a meme that resonated with her, Vanessa added a caption suggesting that men who were not ready to invest in her would not get a response in her DM.

The caption also suggested that the actress did not have time for unnecessary conversations; however, men interested in investing would have a chance.

