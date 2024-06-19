Global site navigation

Tracey Boakye: Ghanaian Actress Excitedly Eats Fried Rice And Chicken In Video
by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • Tracey Boakye, in a hilarious video she shared on her TikTok page, hungrily ate a plate of fried rice and chicken
  • She ate the food while reacting to a TikTok sound about spending hard-earned money on food, stirring funny reactions from her fans and followers
  • In the comments section of the video, admirers of the actress also expressed how happy they were to see her living life to the fullest

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Tracey Boakye has delighted her fans by hilariously displaying her love for food. The star actress shared a video on her popular TikTok page, happily devouring a large plate of fried rice and several pieces of chicken.

Tracey Boakye
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye Photo Source: tracey_boakye
Source: TikTok

Tracey Boakye's eating style had her followers laughing. However, it was the humorous TikTok sound she added about the joy of spending hard-earned money on food that had netizens laughing even more.

The video has since attracted thousands of views and comments, with fans and followers flooding the comments section with their funny reactions. Fans also expressed their delight in seeing Tracey Boakye enjoying and living life to the fullest.

Tracey Boakye sparks laughter among fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Elsie Owusua Agyapong said:

My mentor sis Tracy really love you

user25797548390271 wrote:

Enjoy ur meal my beautiful Queen

Nana Efya said:

Beautiful Mrs I just love this woman; her skin, her beauty, infact everything

Joséphïñë♥️ commented:

I want to send this to my dad's family members. Even a 30 yrs woman takes chop money from my dad

timeless wrote:

Tracy, I'm even joining ur family members sef. I must enjoy from u at once by force immediate and immediately

Maame konadu said:

Sweet sis enjoy your life aaaa

Jordan Ayew visits chop bar

In another story, Jordan Ayew, in a video, visited a local chop bar at East Legon and ate some local dishes.

The restaurant shared a video of his arrival on their TikTok page and captioned it with a show of excitement seeing the footballer at the eatery.

In the video, Jordan could be seen greeting people before making his way into the restaurant.

Source: YEN.com.gh

