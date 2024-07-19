A Ghanaian lady, who is a die-hard football fan, went viral after she shared the moment she met French player, Kylian Mbappe

The lady was flown to Germany to witness the Euro 2024, and she had the opportunity to take a selfie with the new Real Madrid signee

The video excited many fans, while others were unhappy about the security guard's attempt to prevent the Ghanaian lady from taking the selfie

Adwoa Mansah was excited as she met her favourite French football player, Kylian Mbappe, at Euro 2024.

Adwoa Mansah, a Ghanaian lady, met Kylian Mbappe at Euro 2024. Image Credit: @mansah_as, Pinterest and Getty Images

Ghanaian lady met Kylian Mbappe

A Ghanaian lady had the privilege to be flown to Germany by UEFA to witness the 2024 Euro semifinal, in which Spain sent France packing.

Standing in the mixed zone, the young lady was hopeful to meet her favourite footballer, who recently made headlines after being unveiled as a Real Madrid player.

The moment he walked through the mixed zone area at the stadium, she requested a selfie, and the player was more than happy to take one with her.

Excitedly, she shared the picture on her social media pages and also shared the video separately, writing an exciting caption describing how she felt after meeting Mbappe.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section were not happy with the security guard's actions in trying to prevent Adwoa Mansah from taking a picture with Mbappe.

Others were also excited for her as they wished her a fantastic journey in fulfilling her dreams as a football fan.

The reactions to the video are below:

angndik said:

"the man is not emotionally intelligent. everyone was literally saying it was ok"

Kay said:

"that guy is bad vibes. it’s just a picture ffs."

Hakim said:

"Yes yes I wish you succeeded in your journey"

Mask Dr said:

"ur own good ..with the ⭐ boy"

alusinefofanah31 said:

"Keep up the great work ❤️"

I〽️ mwas said:

"see how Mbappe's eyes to that official,thanks to Mbappe for standing still and showing love to you"

GH journalist in tears as he meets Messi for the first time

YEN.com.gh reported that Mx24 Ghana sports journalist Ayim Derrick was in tears when he met Argentinian football team captain Lionel Messi for the first time at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Ghanaian joined the over 70,000 football fans who witnessed the opening game of the CONMEBOL Copa América between Argentina and Canada on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Many of his high school friends talked about his love for Messi, while others were overjoyed for him for finally meeting his idol.

In an exclusive interview with Derrick, he opened up about how he met Messi and how he felt after meeting him.

