Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye, her husband Frank Badu Ntiamaoh, and her son Kwaku Danso Yahaya as part of their trip to the US toured Hollywood

She shared memorable pictures and videos of them posing in front of the Hollywood sign and how their adventure went

The post excited many of her fans on Instagram as they wished for her to also make it to Hollywood and feature in their movies

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye shared exciting videos and photos of her, her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamaoh, and her son Kwaku Danso Yahaya vacationing in the US.

Tracey Boakye toured Hollywood

The star actress shared pictures and videos on her Instagram page of how her time at Hollywood went.

On the trip, Tracey Boakye, her husband and their son, Kwaku Danso stood in front of the Hollywood sign and posed for photos.

The Kumawood actress shared a video of other tourists also exploring the place and also posing for photos.

In the caption, Mrs Badu Ntiamaoah shared her excitement about touring the famous landmark as part of their vacation in the US.

Below is a carousel post of Tracey Boakye and her family touring Hollywood.

Reactions to the post

Many people in the comment section expressed their admiration for Tracey Boakye and her family and how they vacation abroad regularly.

Others also talked about her featuring in Hollywood movies someday after she shared her excitement in touring the place.

The comments on the social media post are below:

traceyboakyegirl said:

"My francey is too blessed to be stressed chai hw3 ne f3 woww I really tap to ur blessings Mami #richfamily ❤️❤️❤️"

fran_cey2022 said:

"Blessed family #francey22 ❤️❤️❤️"

mildredefyadecland said:

"The shades are shading on a smooth face"

director_black_morgana_max_doe said:

"Sending love from Accra Ghana❤️"

akissjay_1 said:

"Beautiful Family really proud of you ❤️❤️❤️ @tracey_boakye "

Tracey Boakye pops champagne to mark Best Actress award

YEN.com.gh reported that star Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye celebrated with her team from her movie production company, Shakira Movie Production, after bagging an award.

She was adjudged the Best Actress at the just-ended 2024 edition of the Great Excellence Movie Awards.

Many of her friends and fans celebrated her by congratulating her and dropping sweet messages admiring her hard work and dedication to making top-charting movies.

Tracey Boakye spoke in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh about how she felt about winning the award, and upcoming projects of her movie production company.

