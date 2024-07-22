Dancehall musician Wendy Shay got many applauding her when she shared videos and photos from her sold-out concert in Italy

The former RuffTown Records signee talked about how she had a good time in Italy, which was evident in the Instagram post

Many of Wendy Shay's fans across the globe took to the comments section to plead with her to visit their country soon

Celebrated dancehall musician Wendy Shay had many people praising her after selling out her much-anticipated concert in Italy.

Wendy Shay sells out concert in Italy

The Habibi hitmaker took to her Instagram page to announce that she performed at a sold-out concert in Italy, at an auditorium filled with fans who were expectant to see her perform.

She displayed fire dance moves, performed her hit songs, and thrilled partygoers who cheered her on as she performed.

To interact with her fans more, she brought some of them on stage to dance and even sing her songs, which were executed perfectly.

In the caption of the post, the former RuffTown Records signee noted that she had a good time in the European country.

"A time was had in Italy ✨"

Below are pictures and videos of Wendy Shay's sold-out concert in Italy:

Reactions to videos of Wendy Shay's Italy concert

Many of Wendy Shay's fans on Instagram pleaded with her to visit their country and host a concert in future.

Others also shared their reviews on the videos she shared from the concert as they talked about how what a phenomenal performer she was.

The comments on the video are below:

geofrey4332 said:

"Am from Tanzania ..but I promise every time when I see Wendy I just see another version of Ebony...Wendy is cool and she doesn't know how to make noise..."

gastyjones said:

"Like joke like joke Wendy gets hits paa oh"

director_black_morgana_max_doe said:

"Sending love from Accra Ghana❤️❤️❤️"

__.isaac_.7_ said:

"Come to Genova here in"

iam_youngfacefrank said:

"Adorable performance ❤️"

glowbylee said:

"The hits queen.. pls USA is waiting for ur concert.. stop underestimating urself. U can do it simple❤️❤️❤️ @wendyshayofficial @bullet_rufftown"

Wendy Shay shared how she deals with trolls

The singer asserted that she was unbothered by trolls, as they are simply part of the social media community.

Wendy Shay stated that trolls and criticism simply motivated her to work harder to achieve success in her career.

