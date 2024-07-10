Star Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye celebrated with her team from her movie production company, Shakira Movie Production, after bagging an award

She was adjudged the Best Actress at the just-ended 2024 edition of the Great Excellence Movie Awards

Many of her friends and fans celebrated her by congratulating her and dropping sweet messages admiring her hard work and dedication to making top-charting movies

Seasoned actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye bagged the Best Actress Award at the 2024 Great Excellence Movie Awards edition.

Tracey Boakye looks gorgeous in the photos. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye and her team celebrated her award

Tracey Boakye and her crew of Shakira Movie Production were overjoyed as she announced the award she received in a video.

Amid cheers from the crew, the star actress thanked the organisers of the prestigious award while flaunting it. In a short speech in the video, she said,

"When it comes to movies in Ghana, you know where to go, Tracey Boakye TV. Subscribe!"

One of the crew members of Tracey Boakye's movie production company, with a room filled with joy, encouraged Ghanaians and fans to subscribe to the channel on YouTube.

To celebrate the incredible achievement of the mother of three, they popped champagne and shared a toast while hailing her.

Below is a video of Tracey Boakye celebrating with her team.

Reactions to Tracey Boakye winning the Best Actress award

Many people in the comment section showered Tracey Boakye with congratulatory and heartwarming messages.

Below are some of them:

mama.dollars said:

Congratulations

iam_afrewo said:

Congratulations Kaakyire

ladyharriet_ said:

Congratulations Darling

beatriceoffeibeawhyte said:

Congratulations you deserve this and more

aframmichelle said:

Well done Ntimoah team. You do all . Hard work pays

baduphyllisoppong said:

U have a great team, Mrs

itsmepriscy said:

Congratulations sisI’m super proud of you

gaiseyeliz900 said:

Congratulations boss lady

Below is the latest movie on Tracey Boakye's YouTube channel.

"Hardwork pays": Wealthy Tracey Boakye enjoyed fried rice and chicken in a video

YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye, in a hilarious video she shared on her TikTok page, hungrily ate a plate of fried rice and chicken.

She ate the food while reacting to a TikTok sound about spending hard-earned money on food, stirring funny reactions from her fans and followers.

In the video's comments section, admirers of the actress also expressed their happiness to see her living life to the fullest.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh