Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye shared a lovely photo of her family on the christening day of her third child, Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah

They were dressed in all-white as they smiled in the family picture

Many people have gushed over the photo as they admired how beautifully Tracey Boakye's family is growing

Kumawood actress and now mother of three Tracey Boakye shared an adorable family portrait on her verified Instagram page.

Tracey Boakye and her family

The memorable family photo was captured at the christening of her third child, Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah, on May 19, 2023.

The beautiful event took place in Kumasi with family and close friends attending.

Dressed in all-white, they beamed with smiles in the photo as they celebrated the birth of the new addition to the family.

Baby Nana Akwasi was wrapped in his father's arms, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The first child, Kweku Danso Yahaya, stood next to Tracey Boakye on her right, while the second born, now the only daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira, stood before her.

Below is a lovely family photo of Tracey Boakye and her family.

Many drool over adorable family portrait of Tracey Boakye

Her ardent followers on Instagram could not help but admire how beautiful her family is. Others also questioned why little Nana Akua Nhyira was crying in the lovely photo.

See comments below:

_asantewaaaa_ said:

This picture is screaming success

iamamasobolo stated:

Like play like play Tracy is really making marriage beautiful

the_legal_nurse stated:

Is Akua crying for me? Oh sister, why? ❤️❤️❤️❤️

akosua_becklyn_ said:

Can I like it 100 times♥️♥️♥️

officialswinzy6 commented:

Lovely family one love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

afriyieagyapomaa said:

You have done very well too❤️

adjoarh_jessy remarked:

I tap into your blesssings Mrs Ntiamoah❤️

_.pearll.ly said:

Why's my baby @nana_akua_nhyira_ crying?

