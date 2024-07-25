Auntie Bee, in a recent interview, spoke about the little financial gains she made from the movie industry

The veteran actress stated that she only gained fame despite starring in many Ghanaian movies for decades

Auntie Bee's interview gathered many reactions from social media users who shared their opinions

Veteran Ghanaian actress Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, popularly known as Auntie Bee, spoke about the downside of being in the Ghanaian movie industry.

Auntie Bee talks about her financial issues

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Auntie Bee revealed that she never benefitted financially from being an actress in the movie industry, as the art was not lucrative then.

According to the veteran actress, she failed to learn any trade or craft or even start a family as she only focused on following her childhood passion of being an actress.

She said,

"I aspired to become an actress from childhood. I loved acting so I did not learn any trade or craft. I couldn't concentrate on having my own kids because I feared it would affect my acting career."

Auntie Bee added that despite being in the Ghanaian movie industry for over 40 years, she only gained fame from her acting gig and did not have a single property to her name.

She stated,

"I only got fame from acting. People know me because of my movies. I did not marry because of my acting career. I only made a little money to fend for myself and my family. Acting gave me nothing."

The actress regretted not focusing on learning other crafts, stating that if she got another chance, she would not repeat the mistakes she made in her life.

Auntie Bee expressed her openness to financial support from individuals who want to help her recover.

Below is the video of Auntie Bee speaking about her financial woes in the interview:

Reactions to the video

Auntie Bee's comments in the video got many reactions from social media users. Many people expressed sympathy for the veteran actress. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@cele_bri_ty commented:

"She speaks soo well🥺..Love love love her.. should have asked for her Momo number. Aww Ghana, this lady made our childhood soo entertaining but cos of our bad system she’s got nothing to show for all her years of hard work. I pray she gets the support she needs❤️🙏🏼."

@princeankrah1112 commented:

"Kyeiwaa made the best decision to relocate to America fast when the movie collapsed."

@roseokpo commented:

"She had to use the fame to get advertisements and then use the proceeds to establish herself 😢."

@elikemkumordzie commented:

"I’ve said this before, I was chastised. But I’ll say it again. Actors and incoming actors, find yourselves and “day job.”

@abbiedersneedsenterprise commented:

"I pray the upcoming ones learn from it."

@osewus_ventures commented:

"Mummy, please start creating your own content it's not too late."

@phyllis_nana_ama_thompson commented:

"Kyeiwaaa made the best decision ever n most people were laughing at her, Remember when you grow old you take care of yourself 🔥❤️."

