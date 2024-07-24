A Ghanaian lady who moved abroad to join her uncle has pleaded with him to send her back to Ghana

The lady is asking to return home because she cannot cope with the food in America

She said her uncle told her that there was enough Ghanaian food abroad only to travel to find nothing

A young Ghanaian lady who travelled abroad for the first time has asked to be sent back to Ghana.

The unidentified woman travelled to the US to join her family, however after only a few days in the country she said she could not cope with the food and weather.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Ghanaian lady was captured wailing over her inability to find any market or restaurants within her new vicinity to buy her favourite Ghanaian food.

Having stayed for days without eating any Ghanaian food, the lady was heard telling her uncle to return her to Ghana, saying that she could no longer cope.

"I'm tired since I came here, it's only vegetables that we eat. All their food is vegetables. I even went outside to look for Gobɛ or Kenkey to buy, I walked meters, but I couldn't find any Ghanaian food to buy," she stated

The uncle was heard in the background of the video telling her that there was no African food market close to where they lived.

Upon hearing this, the lady pleaded with her uncle to purchase a ticket for her to return home, adding that she was craving Banku and Gobɛ, two of the local Ghanaian meals.

"I want to return to my country, I can't cope with the food here, You lied to me uncles, you told me that every Ghanaian food is here only for me to come and realise it's not true. Please buy a ticket for me to return home," she added.

Reactions to the video

Netizens found the lady's video funny as they flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions, some of which are compiled below.

@bismarkadu915 said:

"They don't sell anything in the street, My first time in Germany I was confused."

@Cambridge Agyei also said

"Hw3 n'anim bi, so the video is not enough, unless you come and read comments on."

@Bianki Bae commented:

"I never want stay abroad but to just go for vacation. Ghana is sweet when you have money herh."

I@smail also commented:

"So no roasted plantain and groundnut at the road side too."

UK-based lady wants to return home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana, a Ghanaian residing in the UK, initially believed life abroad was the epitome of success and easy prosperity.

However, her perspective shifted dramatically upon arrival, experiencing the harsh realities and challenges within the first week.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, she said due to her experiences, she would want to return to Ghana.

