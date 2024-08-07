Kwaku Manu, in an interview, spoke about his relationship with fellow comic actor Dr Likee

The comic actor described Dr Likee as his closest friend in the movie industry and recounted some of their past experiences together

Kwaku Manu’s comments garnered many reactions from social media users who flooded the comment section

Comic actor Kwaku Manu addressed his relationship with fellow actor Dr Likee and recounted some of the time they spent together.

Kwaku Manu Recounts His Relationship With Dr Likee: "He Is My Best Friend In The Movie Industry"

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu speaks about Ras Nene

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Manu spoke fondly about Dr Likee and described him as his best friend in the Ghanaian movie industry.

The comic actor also revealed that he knew Dr Likee before beginning his acting career in the Ghanaian movie industry.

He detailed Dr Likee’s personal life and relationship with his family and recounted their time together before his rise to prominence in the industry.

He said:

"If we talk about friendships in the industry, Dr. Likee is my best friend. I used to take him on week-long trips to Kofordua and Accra and cater for his expenses. We always walked together. I knew Likee's mother before she passed away. Likee also knows my mother. He is my best friend in the movie industry."

Kwaku Manu also shared details of how his friendship with Dr Likee started and how he convinced him to stop some of his bad habits and go to church.

Below is the video of Kwaku Manu speaking about his relationship with Dr Likee:

Reactions to Kwaku Manu’s comments

Kwaku Manu’s remarks about his relationship with Dr Likee garnered reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. Many confirmed Kwaku Manu’s relationship with Dr Likee. Others also cast doubts over the actor’s claims. YEN.com.gh gathered some of these comments below.

marcoYRN commented:

"Kwaku Manu had a song back in 2012. Very funny music video. Likee was part."

Take Ur F commented:

"You Dey lie comot for there😂."

Kwabena Yesu commented:

"Success brings more friends 🥰🥰🥰 one love."

Aqosuah Fosuaa PAPABI commented:

"Likee himself said this same thing in his interview with Kwaku Manu so Kwaku is spilling facts."

maamesrwaa commented:

"What he is saying is true."

Sandra Oduro commented:

"All be lie. This life just have money and you are loved all of a sudden."

Nana Boadi commented:

"Very true."

Abdul commented:

"It is true. Likee said this in an interview."

NitnStitch commented:

"It is very true. Aka Ebenezer said this same thing about the church."

Kwaku Manu speaks after Efia Odo’s rejection

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu addressed the controversy surrounding his recent interaction with Efia Odo on TV.

According to the comic actor, Efia Odo was right to reject his proposal and state that he was not his type. He also said he did not find the socialite’s comments disrespectful or offensive.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh