Kwaku Manu, in a trending video, praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for the recent Akwasidae festival celebrations in the UK

The actor also applauded Ghanaians who trooped to the UK to join the annual Ashanti festival

Kwaku Manu's video gathered reactions from many Ghanaians on social media, who shared their opinions

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu shared his opinion on the recent Akwasidae festival celebrations held in the UK on Saturday, August 4, 2024.

Kwaku Manu praises Otumfuo for the recent Akwasidae festival celebration in the UK. Photo source: @kwakumanubob @otumfuofdn

Kwaku Manu hails Otumfuo for Akwasidae festival

Kwaku Manu took to his Instagram page to praise the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for holding the Akwasidae festival in the UK.

The comic actor stated that the festival celebration had a significant impact in the UK and attracted international attention to Ashanti culture.

He said:

"Otumfuo, you shook the UK. Other countries would like Asantehene to hold such a big event there and showcase the Ashanti tradition."

Kwaku Manu also praised Ghanaians who attended the festival celebrations. He said the Akwasidae festival brought people from different tribes in Ghana together to celebrate the event.

He said:

"We thank everyone who attended the event and supported the Asantehene. You have elevated his reign. It was an international tour. I know this festival brought everyone from different tribes together to make the event successful. I hail you, Otumfuo."

Below is the video of Kwaku Manu hailing Otumfuo for the Akwasidae festival in the UK:

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's comments about Otumfuo

Kwaku Manu's remarks gathered many reactions on social media. Many Ghanaians praised him and Otumfuo. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@naa_adoma_kyerekuah commented:

"Proud Ashanti 💛🖤💚💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻."

@kwesi_perri_tv commented:

"We run the city, the city never run we…. Garden City Is our heritage..💚💛🖤🫶🏻."

@billionzbadu commented:

"The greatest man of all time ❤️."

@obn_amankwah commented:

"Asanteman🟢🟡⚫️to the world🔥🔥🔥."

@sangel_queeny commented:

"🙌🙌🙌Sure."

Otumfuo promises to enstool Dentaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II promised to enstool Ghanaian entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng, Queen Mother.

Otumfuo made the promise to Dentaa during a conversation in the UK. Dentaa was among Ghanaians in the UK who joined the Asantehene to commemorate the UK edition of the Akwasidae festival.

