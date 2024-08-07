Kwaku Manu, in a video, addressed his recent controversial encounter with socialite turned musician Efia Odo on UTV’s United Showbiz show

The comic actor stated that Efia Odo did the right thing by turning his advances down on live TV and stated he was not offended by her comments

Kwaku Manu’s comments gathered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media who flooded the comments section to share their opinions

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has addressed the controversy surrounding his recent interaction with Efia Odo on TV.

Kwaku Manu addresses the Efia Odo controversy

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Manu responded to Efia Odo’s comments about him.

According to the comic actor, Efia Odo was right to reject his proposal and state that he was not his type. He also said he did not find the socialite’s comments disrespectful or offensive.

"Efia Odo gave me the right message. She did not insult me."

Kwaku Manu explained that he also did not consider himself Efia Odo’s type because he is not the kind of man who is interested in her lifestyle.

"You will hardly see in the nightclub or out with a woman who dresses indecently. She knows from my lifestyle that I am not the type of man she will be interested in. We both agree on the same thing."

Efia Odo made headlines recently after she turned down a proposal from Kwaku Manu during an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz show. She stated that the Kumawood actor was not the type of man she was interested in.

Below is the video of Kwaku Manu speaking about Efia Odo rejecting his proposal:

Reactions to Kwaku Manu’s comments

Kwaku Manu’s comments about Efia Odo rejecting his proposal gathered many reactions from social media. The actor earned praise from many Ghanaians for his maturity and response to the controversial encounter.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@_elvis_simons commented:

"He speaks well."

@gkdehy commented:

“This guy makes so much sense. I’m yet to see a video of him making a senseless argument.”

@Saas88A commented:

"Of late Manu just dey dash us free sense snd reasoning."

@WeGetMission commented:

"This guy is the most sensible Kumawood actor I have ever seen 🫵🏽🫵🏽🫵🏽😭😭😭."

@Nhelycake commented:

"Give this man the Wisdom’Dor and add the Puskas award for knowledge!! Such a sensible man!! Gained all my respect."

