Kwaku Manu has announced the release of his new movie series, which addresses the issue of heartbreaks

Titled Kwaku Brokenheart, this comes after the Kumawood actor's ex-wife Diane Naa Okailey remarried

Netizens shared their opinions in the comments section after seeing the snippet of Kwaku Manu's series

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu unveiled a new movie project days after his ex-wife Diane Naa Okailey tied the knot in the US.

Kwaku Manu unveils a new series after his ex-wife Diane Naa Okailey's recent wedding in the US. Photo source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu unveils new movie series

Kwaku Manu took to Instagram to share the news with his fans by posting a snippet for his self-produced series, which stars Awurama, Asafo Powers, and other upcoming Kumawood actors.

The first two episodes of the actor's new series have been released and made available on his YouTube channel, KM TV.

The movie series Kwaku Brokenheart is a comedic project about Kwaku Manu's alleged heartbreak following the marriage of his ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey, to a white man named Tim in the US.

The Kumawood actor was recently the subject of trolls on social media after his ex-wife tied the knot again. He laughed this off, stating that he was more than okay and not disturbed by her new love.

Below is the snippet of Kwaku Manu's new movie series:

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's new movie

The news of Kwaku Manu's new movie series' release garnered reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

ghanafuonsem1 commented:

"Broken heart is not a good thing 💔. Is good you're making money out of this situation 💔. May God heal you 🙏."

thecrookedtraveler commented:

"Kumawood is back 😂😂😂💔🤦🏾‍♂️. The next one will be “broni awale3” 😂😂💔."

naa_adoma_kyerekuah commented:

"God bless you Bob 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ashantibeads commented:

"LETS GOOOOO .. GODS SON SHOW EM HOW ITS DONE 🔥."

danielkobby commented:

"Smart move👏😂."

agyengo249 commented:

"Perfect timing he's using the current situation to his advantage."

boymichellez commented:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥The wise man will always make a profitable move amidst his situation whether bad or a good one. Nice move bro. A slave who founds peace in his captivity can never be troubled or suppressed in the face of trials. Big ups man like Bob Ciga. 🔥🔥🔥."

Kwaku Manu preaches self-love after ex's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu preached a message of self-love before loving others to his social media followers.

The comic actor, who was recently trolled over his ex-wife remarrying in the US, advised fans to love their jobs first before families.

Source: YEN.com.gh