Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah excited many fans when she announced that she would be returning to their screens

On her Instagram page, she shared beautiful behind-the-scenes pictures of her dressed as a village girl for her movie role

Many social media users in the comment section spoke about how excited they were to see her returning to acting movies

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her starring in an upcoming movie on social media.

Martha Ankomah features in new movie

Martha Ankomah took to her Instagram page to announce that she was returning to the screens of her fervent followers.

She shared beautiful pictures of herself dressed like a village girl. She wrapped her chest with a red African print fabric which was tied at her back to secure it.

For bottoms, she wore a colourful wrap skirt also made of African print fabric designed with bright circular patterns.

The star actress flaunted her natural beauty as she wore very little makeup. Her hair was neatly braided into cornrows.

To add that traditional touch to her costume, she wore a traditional armband and her cornrows were styled with sea shells.

Martha Ankomah carried a hand-woven basket under her arm and a scarf made of African print fabric hanging over her arm.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she urged her ardent followers to subscribe to her YouTube channel, Martha Ankomah TV, since the movie would be premiered there.

"Please subscribe to my YouTube channel. The link is in bio."

The post by Martha Ankomah about her new movie is below:

Reactions to Martha Ankomah's new movie

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo expressed her excitement in the comment section as she shared her anticipation for Martha Ankomah's new movie.

Others also talked about her return to their screens as they spoke about how much they had missed her movies.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Martha Ankomah's movie:

gloriaosarfo said:

"Oooh am super excited about this 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾Shine on superstar 🙌🏽🔥🌟🔥🙌🏽."

formulaken_said:

"I'm so happy to see you back to the screen."

ssolopeace said:

"She is still looking so pretty en!! Woowwww my best Ghana Actress ❤️❤️❤️."

chiamakarubyjohnson said:

"Are u back to the screen? Can’t wait."

kuborlorgurl said:

"Tell me you are back to doing movies again, I love love all your village movies. The first movie I watched of you was with Jackie in a village, you stood out to me and I never stopped being your fan."

shugadaisy7 said:

"Welcome back. Nigeria 🇳🇬 loves 😍Martha."

Lil Win reaches settlement with Martha Ankomah

YEN.com.gh also reported that celebrated Kumawood actor Lil Win reportedly settled his GH₵5 million defamation lawsuit with Ankomah.

The two Ghanaian movie stars were spotted leaving the Accra High Court, where they were said to have finalised the settlement terms.

Ankomah initially filed the lawsuit in 2024 after Lil Win made disparaging remarks about her in a video which went viral on social media.

