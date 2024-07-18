Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey flaunted her curves in a two-piece outfit for her latest photoshoot

The host of Okukuseku The Talk Show styled her look with an expensive designer bag and shoes

Social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's hairstyle that brides can also rock for their shoot

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has become a fashion model for luxury boutiques nationwide since she returned to Ghana from the United Kingdom.

The host of talk show Okukuseku wore a two-piece ready-to-wear outfit as she hosted award-winning gospel musician Noble Nketia on her show.

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey rocks a two-piece outfit while interviewing Noble Nketia on the Okukuseku The Talk Show. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey.

Emelia Brobbey looked fabulous in a long-sleeve gold crop top and high-waisted pleated pants for her photoshoot.

The chief executive officer of EB Ice Mineral Water styled her look with a white designer bag while accessorising her look with a gold jewellery set.

Gospel musician Noble Nketia looked dapper in a long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers styled with black shoes.

Watch the video below:

Fashionistas comment on Emelia Brobbey's dazzling outfit

Iamobaapajulie stated:

"Chai Pressure . Omo see beauty"

joe_pilgrimmes stated:

"You are a multi-trillion per cent right!!! I really claim you as my own Golden Gift!❤️❤️"

lcj_gh stated:

"A QUEEN AND MORE ❤️❤️❤️"

confidential_1253 stated:

"Forever young ❤️"

trishafabulous_plus stated:

"A Queen and more "

blackk_auntymcshay stated:

"My woman "

jonathan_twum_ stated:

"Classy "

quaye9891 stated:

"Elegant"

Dwumahabel stated:

"You’re beautiful yet humble"

comfort_akua stated:

"I love your outfit ❤️❤️"

Mprahcharlotte.1 stated:

"Beautiful "

Iamobaapajulie stated:

"Queen Emme ❤️❤️❤️"

o_ahenkan stated:

"Tumtum s3 Oyuo Obaa bede3 ✌️✌️✌️"

kaymonei3834 stated:

"So pretty❤️"

monicaarthur.7965692 stated:

"You are my favourite person and you will always be because you are the the best in your own way ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Emelia Brobbey shines in colourful maxi dress

Emelia Brobbey dressed decently in a stylish maxi dress as she posed her plush home. She recently wore a simple side-parted hairstyle and beautiful earrings to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Emelia Brobbey rocks green bouclé blazer dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emelia Brobbey, who flaunted her curves in a beautiful dress.

The elegant television hostess dazzled in a gorgeous outfit for her birthday photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's designer bag and elegant shoes.

