Emelia Brobbey: Ghanaian Actress Looks Exquisite In A Long-Sleeve Crop Top And Pleated Pants
- Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey flaunted her curves in a two-piece outfit for her latest photoshoot
- The host of Okukuseku The Talk Show styled her look with an expensive designer bag and shoes
- Social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's hairstyle that brides can also rock for their shoot
Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has become a fashion model for luxury boutiques nationwide since she returned to Ghana from the United Kingdom.
The host of talk show Okukuseku wore a two-piece ready-to-wear outfit as she hosted award-winning gospel musician Noble Nketia on her show.
Emelia Brobbey looked fabulous in a long-sleeve gold crop top and high-waisted pleated pants for her photoshoot.
The chief executive officer of EB Ice Mineral Water styled her look with a white designer bag while accessorising her look with a gold jewellery set.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Gospel musician Noble Nketia looked dapper in a long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers styled with black shoes.
Watch the video below:
Fashionistas comment on Emelia Brobbey's dazzling outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Iamobaapajulie stated:
"Chai Pressure . Omo see beauty"
joe_pilgrimmes stated:
"You are a multi-trillion per cent right!!! I really claim you as my own Golden Gift!❤️❤️"
lcj_gh stated:
"A QUEEN AND MORE ❤️❤️❤️"
confidential_1253 stated:
"Forever young ❤️"
trishafabulous_plus stated:
"A Queen and more "
blackk_auntymcshay stated:
"My woman "
jonathan_twum_ stated:
"Classy "
quaye9891 stated:
"Elegant"
Dwumahabel stated:
"You’re beautiful yet humble"
comfort_akua stated:
"I love your outfit ❤️❤️"
Mprahcharlotte.1 stated:
"Beautiful "
Iamobaapajulie stated:
"Queen Emme ❤️❤️❤️"
o_ahenkan stated:
"Tumtum s3 Oyuo Obaa bede3 ✌️✌️✌️"
kaymonei3834 stated:
"So pretty❤️"
2010 GMB winner Nana Ama Royale looks splendid in a blue one-hand dress at her star-studded tea party
monicaarthur.7965692 stated:
"You are my favourite person and you will always be because you are the the best in your own way ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Emelia Brobbey shines in colourful maxi dress
Emelia Brobbey dressed decently in a stylish maxi dress as she posed her plush home. She recently wore a simple side-parted hairstyle and beautiful earrings to complete her look.
Check out the photos below:
Emelia Brobbey rocks green bouclé blazer dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emelia Brobbey, who flaunted her curves in a beautiful dress.
The elegant television hostess dazzled in a gorgeous outfit for her birthday photoshoot.
Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's designer bag and elegant shoes.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh