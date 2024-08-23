Nana Ama McBrown, in an interview, shared her opinion on the state of the Ghana's movie industry

The actress rejected the notion from certain people that the Ghanaian movie industry had collapsed

Nana Ama McBrown highlighted some of the challenges many industry stakeholders had faced

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has addressed issues confronting the Ghanaian movie industry.

Nana Ama McBrown addresses the struggles in the Ghanaian movie industry. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview with media personality Bola Ray on the Starr Chat show on GhOne TV, Nana Ama McBrown dismissed claims that the Ghanaian movie industry had collapsed.

McBrown addresses movie industry's struggles

The actress explained that the movie industry simply lacked structures and relied on investments from wealthy individuals in the past.

She disclosed that wealthy investors withdrew their investments and left the movie industry for the creatives to seek alternative ways of distributing their movies as they were not conversant with the technological advancements happening worldwide in the past.

"The movie industry is not dead. We never had structures, and at that time, it was businessmen who had invested in the job. So, when they realised that the world had changed digitally, they couldn't change with that, and that they couldn't catch up, so they went back to their businesses and left us, the creative people, to find avenues to distribute our movies."

McBrown stated that she and her colleagues in the industry have taken advantage of new media as an alternative to distribute their movie projects and gain income after their investors pulled out.

"We realised that the businessmen are back to their business so then we the shareholders must find business in what we are doing. If you go on YouTube right now, the young guys took over when we were busy hosting shows."

The actress also added that new media platforms like YouTube have presented opportunities for actors who were not regular features in the movie industry.

Watch the video below:

