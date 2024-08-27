Actress and Onua Concert Party host Aba Dope recounted the unfortunate time when her mother's friend accused her of stealing her GH¢2

She said that at that time, her mother had travelled to Togo to bring tie-and-dye fabrics to tell in Ghana, and she needed money for offertory at church

Her story she shared on actress Emelia Brobbey's Okukuseku The Talk Show touched many hearts who shared their opinions on her mother's friend's actions

Media personality and actress Aba Dope recounted an embarrassing story where her mother's friend accused her of stealing her money.

Aba Dope recounts a sad story where her mum's Friend accused her of stealing GH¢2. Image Credit: @aba_dope

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope recounts a sad story

In an exclusive interview with actress Emelia Brobbey on Okukuseku The Talk Show, Aba Dope said on that unfortunate day, her mother had travelled to Togo to import tie-and-dye fabrics.

The Onua Concert Party host said that in her childhood, they were not well off, so she had to visit her mother's friend's store to ask for money to attend church services.

She said she was part of a women's fellowship and was even one of their leaders. She said as a requirement for being in the group, you have to give a monetary offering.

The Great and Might movie star said she was at church when her mother's friend walked in with a cane.

She said she felt embarrassed in front of the congregation and the choir when her mother's friend called her out for being a thief in front of everybody.

Aba Dope recounted an embarrassing story.

Reactions to Aba Dope's story

Many people in the comment section were taken aback by the fact that Aba Dope remembered the names of her high school teacher and others who treated her poorly and with kindness in her childhood.

Others, who were touched by her story talked about also sharing similar triumphant stories when they make it in life.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on Aba Dope's story:

GodfreD. remarked:

"She remembers everybody’s name.. Gratitude 🙏🏻"

Ishmael Yaw Addae remarked:

"I love her soo much because she’s sooo REAL."

Nhana Ahrma remarked:

"I pray God lift's me up so i can also sit somewhere and tell me story for others to also learn from it, life indeed is not easy ooo 😭😭😭"

Betty26 remarked:

"Such a grateful heart God bless her"

Naa shorme remarked:

"Hmm everyone has a story to tell some day"

Full interview of Aba Dope with Emelia Brobbey.

Aba Dope talks about family and kids

YEN.com.gh reported that Onua Concert Party host Aba Dope shared her views on marriage and kids in an interview.

She said that she would not want to get married but wanted to have children in future. Explaining her decision, she said the new generation no longer inspired her to marry.

She said her main focus was her business and being financially stable. Her statement generated a debate online, as people talked about her changing her mind in the future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh