Global site navigation

Aba Dope Recounts When Her Mum's Friend Accused Her Of Stealing GH¢2: "She Beat Me"
Celebrities

Aba Dope Recounts When Her Mum's Friend Accused Her Of Stealing GH¢2: "She Beat Me"

by  Geraldine Amoah 3 min read
  • Actress and Onua Concert Party host Aba Dope recounted the unfortunate time when her mother's friend accused her of stealing her GH¢2
  • She said that at that time, her mother had travelled to Togo to bring tie-and-dye fabrics to tell in Ghana, and she needed money for offertory at church
  • Her story she shared on actress Emelia Brobbey's Okukuseku The Talk Show touched many hearts who shared their opinions on her mother's friend's actions

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.

Media personality and actress Aba Dope recounted an embarrassing story where her mother's friend accused her of stealing her money.

Aba Dope, Great and Mighty series, Aba Dope's videos, Aba Dope fashion
Aba Dope recounts a sad story where her mum's Friend accused her of stealing GH¢2. Image Credit: @aba_dope
Source: Instagram

Aba Dope recounts a sad story

In an exclusive interview with actress Emelia Brobbey on Okukuseku The Talk Show, Aba Dope said on that unfortunate day, her mother had travelled to Togo to import tie-and-dye fabrics.

Read also

Belgian lady cries as Ghanaian boyfriend leaves her for a short trip to Ghana

The Onua Concert Party host said that in her childhood, they were not well off, so she had to visit her mother's friend's store to ask for money to attend church services.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

She said she was part of a women's fellowship and was even one of their leaders. She said as a requirement for being in the group, you have to give a monetary offering.

The Great and Might movie star said she was at church when her mother's friend walked in with a cane.

She said she felt embarrassed in front of the congregation and the choir when her mother's friend called her out for being a thief in front of everybody.

Aba Dope recounted an embarrassing story.

Reactions to Aba Dope's story

Many people in the comment section were taken aback by the fact that Aba Dope remembered the names of her high school teacher and others who treated her poorly and with kindness in her childhood.

Read also

Ghanaian woman welcomes husband home from the airport: "Thank you for keeping your promise"

Others, who were touched by her story talked about also sharing similar triumphant stories when they make it in life.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on Aba Dope's story:

GodfreD. remarked:

"She remembers everybody’s name.. Gratitude 🙏🏻"

Ishmael Yaw Addae remarked:

"I love her soo much because she’s sooo REAL."

Nhana Ahrma remarked:

"I pray God lift's me up so i can also sit somewhere and tell me story for others to also learn from it, life indeed is not easy ooo 😭😭😭"

Betty26 remarked:

"Such a grateful heart God bless her"

Naa shorme remarked:

"Hmm everyone has a story to tell some day"

Full interview of Aba Dope with Emelia Brobbey.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Aba Dope talks about family and kids

YEN.com.gh reported that Onua Concert Party host Aba Dope shared her views on marriage and kids in an interview.

She said that she would not want to get married but wanted to have children in future. Explaining her decision, she said the new generation no longer inspired her to marry.

Read also

Talented physically challenged SHS student jams to Dope Nation's Zormizor in wheelchair

She said her main focus was her business and being financially stable. Her statement generated a debate online, as people talked about her changing her mind in the future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldine Amoah avatar

Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.

Hot: