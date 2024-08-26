Asamoah Gyan, in an interview, opened up about about some of the mistakes he made in his life

The former Black Stars player said that he had regrets for his past womanising ways as it was not beneficial for him

Asamoah Gyan's comments garnered reactions from some Ghanaians, who thronged to the comment section to share their opinions

Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan opened up about his life and biggest regret.

Asamoah Gyan shares his biggest regret

In a discussion with actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown on her Onua Showtime show, Asamoah Gyan was asked about his biggest regret.

The former Black Stars player disclosed that he had deep regrets for his past womanizing behaviour. According to him, he did not gain anything beneficial from his philandering ways.

He said:

"My biggest regret in life is womanising. It did not help me."

Asamoah Gyan also advised the youth to be content with one partner and refrain from airing their relationship issues to their friends or other people, who might turn on them should issues arise later.

He said:

"I will advise people to keep things between themselves and their partners because if you go and tell your friends, they will use it to insult you later."

Below is the video of Asamoah Gyan speaking about his biggest regret:

Reactions to Asamoah Gyan's comments

Asamoah Gyan's remarks triggered many reactions from social media users who thronged to the comments to share their opinions. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

ks05405 commented:

"Asamoah is a wise guy."

Albertomuur_gh commented:

"Some of us realised this at an early stage.. and it has done me a lot of good.. it takes your money, time, strength, energy, spirituality and a lot away.. stay focus young blood."

Spaceman🇺🇸🇺🇸 commented:

"Na Baby jet Kuraa Dey regret na wo kwame Bota😅😅😅."

Esi Tyga commented:

"The boys are laughing at him but they will understand later… sad boys ina yard 😂."

obaapaohemaa417 commented:

"Sometimes, they think they are doing us the ladies hmm."

Mpaboa Wura commented:

"I’m glad I realized this before age 20, Tnx very much grandma."

Sally Musa commented:

"Louder!! word to a wise!!! Take it or leave it simple!!😍."

Derosy GASH commented:

"Wish some people would see this from a rich businessman."

