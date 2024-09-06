Kumawood stars Portia Asare and Emelia Brobbey have been cast in a newly-released web series

Emelia Brobbey announced the project online, exciting scores of fans with the new collaboration

The first episode, which is now online, has garnered many reactions from social media fans

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Emelia Brobbey recently announced her new film project on social media.

The actress is one of several Ghanaian stars who has built a significant digital presence to keep her afloat amid Kumawood's downturn.

Emelia Brobbey and Portia Asare star in a new film. Photo source: Instagram/EmeliaBrobbey, Instagram/PortiaAsare

Source: Instagram

The new film series by Emelia Brobbey, titled Ghetto Queens, features her Kumawood colleague Portia Asare.

This will be one of Asare's first roles as she continues to fuel her resurgence on the movie scene after her hiatus.

Before this new project, Portia Asare appeared in a stage performance of the late Efo Kojo Mawugbe's classic In the Chest of A Woman with seasoned comedians Jeneral Ntatia and Clemento Suarez.

The film series succeeds Emelia's high-striding Choices, which became an instant fan favourite. The first episode of Ghetto Queen has already garnered significant positive reviews from fans.

Portia Asare and Emelia Brobbey thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans about the latest Kumawood film, which features Emelia Brobbey and Portia Asare.

@swanzyoffeiansah-qm9yf said:

"We can't wait for episode 2 of this series I really love this two beautiful queens legends of Ghana movie now Ghana movie will be proud that we are gradually coming back when I watched these two beautiful queens my memory go back to in days"

@highcourtmusic wrote:

"Kumawood asan aba ne concert "

@akwasiacheampong5095 noted:

"Please you should consider to produce movies which will promote Kumasi rather than ghetto and village scenes. Kumasi has beautiful places to showcase to the world. Again, a blend of English and Twi can help."

@evelynmyles3291 remarked:

"Queen Emmy I'm your big fan I like watching your movies and series you've started on YouTube PLEASE my advice to you is finish your series before you start another one. We're waiting for the Choices if you don't end your series and you start another one you will loose views. This is my opinion PLEASE viewers NO INSULT ooooo"

Portia Asare recounts her Kumawood struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Portia Asare opened up about her experience with so-called appalling behaviour of some of her Kumawood colleagues.

Speaking in an interview, she recounted her past stint in the industry and how a senior colleague shared snide remarks about her in public in the presence of dignitaries.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh