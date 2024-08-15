Portia Asare bitterly narrated how a senior colleague actress threw shade at her during an event they were invited to

The actress was visibly distressed as she narrated the incident and felt the statement made by this senior actress was unnecessary

Although she did not mention names, many social media users tried to figure out who she was talking about

Ghanaian actress Portia Asare, in an interview, opened up about a disheartening experience she had at the high-profile wedding of Osei Kwame Despite's daughter. Portia said her experience at the event was marred by an incident involving a senior colleague in the film industry.

Portia Asare speaks about a sad incident involving a senior colleague. Photo source: portiaasareboateng

Source: Instagram

According to Portia, during the event, the senior actress took the stage to deliver a speech in which she made a statement that seemed to undermine Portia. Portia added that the remark suggested a sense of superiority over her, a sentiment that she claimed did not go unnoticed by others in attendance. The actress also noted that several people found the statement to be just as inappropriate and distasteful as she did.

While Portia refrained from naming the actress involved, her story sparked reactions and speculation from social media users. In the comments section of the interview, many Ghanaians tried to identify the senior colleague in question.

Portia Asare's story sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@papa_elia said:

"those saying is Nana Ama nu, what if is Emelia Brobbey🤔"

Favor 🙏🏻wrote:

"Hmmm, how nana ama treat my mom in public at wiamoase Kwame despite mother funeral hrrr my mom came home crying hmm🤔"

No.Time Eric commented:

"I was at the wedding . What she is saying is the gospel truth . We all shouted Eeei"

Jay said:

"I'm very sure she's talking about Nana Ama McBrown 😂"

Portia Asare speaks about her marriage

Portia Asare Boateng loves attending weddings, but she has also had several weddings of her own and might end up having a third one.

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that she expressed optimism following the collapse of her second marriage, confirming that the marriage had come to an end after just a short period of time.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh