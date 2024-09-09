Dr Likee, in an interview, addressed rumours that he had decided to end his acting career after hinting at retirement following his return from the UK

The comic actor shared that he and his team members were still actively shooting upcoming movie projects

Dr Likee's comments triggered reactions from fans, who expressed excitement on social media

Ghanaian comic actor Dr Likee has addressed the future of his acting career after recently hinting at retirement.

Dr Likee addresses rumours about his acting career after hinting at retirement. Photo source: @official_ras_nene

Dr Likee addresses rumours about acting career

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Dr Likee dismissed claims that he has planned to retire from the movie industry.

The comic actor stated that he has not quit acting and is still involved in making movies with his colleagues.

He said:

"We are working. I haven't started today but I am still working."

He also shared his thoughts about his brother, gospel musician Broda Sammy's latest Ebebam gospel song. He praised Broda Sammy for his musical exploits and acknowledged the song's unique and compelling message.

Dr Likee recently made the headlines after hinting at retirement from the movie industry in an interview following his return from the UK with his protégé, Kyekyeku.

The comic actor expressed frustration with the attitudes of some of his protégés, who do not listen to his advice. Dr Likee also shared that he had not uploaded any content to his YouTube channel for over a year and emphasised his need to focus on himself.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Dr Likee's comments

Dr Likee's comments about his acting career triggered positive reactions from fans on social media. Many were excited to see him continuing to pursue his acting career. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@nyarkogiftt2472 commented:

"Dr likeeeeee Mach love and your team members."

@robertquayemensah115 commented:

"Nice seeing Dr Likee back on screen."

@gongonmen commented:

"Lol Hw3 the money Akabenezer is making from this youtube thing you people really thought he will stop?"

@RBGAMING340 commented:

"All be settings, he is quitting for what?"

@IsaacSackey-nn5nw commented:

"Nice one."

Wayoosi credits Dr Likee for reviving Kumawood

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wayoosi credited his colleague Dr Likee for reviving the Kumawood movie industry.

The Kumawood actor said that Dr Likee's popular YouTube skits have significantly boosted the movie industry after its recent decline.

