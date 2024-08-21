Dr Likee, in a trending video, was spotted with gospel singer Esther Smith on the set of his newest movie project

Esther Smith visited the comic actor and his colleagues to invite them to her upcoming music concert in Kumasi

The video gathered reactions from fans on social media, with many of them praising Esther Smith and Dr Likee

Ghanaian comic actor Dr Likee linked up with gospel singer Esther Smith before her first music concert in Kumasi.

Dr Likee meets Esther Smith in Kumasi and sings one of her songs. Photo source: @official_ras_nene @esthersmithmusic

Dr Likee meets Esther Smith in Kumasi

Esther Smith took to her TikTok page to share a video of her recent encounter with Dr Likee. The gospel singer visited the actor to officially invite him to her upcoming concert at the Bantama Pentecost church in Kumasi on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

The comic actor was on the set of a movie project with his colleague Papa Kumasi and their production team on the streets when Esther Smith showed up.

Dr Likee beamed with excitement as he and Papa Kumasi accepted Esther Smith's invitation and urged his fans to join him and his team at the music concert.

The actor praised the legendary gospel singer's music and its impact on the listeners. He added that he had only attended church on three occasions and was looking forward to attending for the fourth time.

Dr Likee joined Papa Kumasi in giving an acapella rendition of Esther Smith's 2002 hit song, Ma Wonsan, off the Onyame Boafo album.

In the caption of the social media post, Esther Smith expressed her excitement at meeting Dr Likee and urged her fans to attend the concert in significant numbers.

She wrote:

"Dr. Likee-AkaBenezer is a whole mood 😂😂 Esther Smith Live Concert… Don’t just wish to be there, just be there!!! Buy your tickets 🎫 now!"

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Esther Smith and Dr Likee

The video of Dr Likee and Esther Smith gathered reactions from fans on social media.

Many fans hailed Esther Smith for her music. Others also expressed excitement at seeing Dr Likee and Esther Smith together.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Phabio jnr commented:

"Mummy, I love u very much,i listen to your songs am even learning the few ones which are not a hit☺️🤣."

King Cyrus Gh337 commented:

"We want to see you and Akabeneza everyday 💯❤️."

Nana Amankwatiah commented:

"More grace great woman."

JEFFREY commented:

"Essence of good and soul music 🎵 100 years koraa is still the same."

NERVEDCION commented:

"The greatest of all time 🥺."

Dr Likee excited after colleague buys car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee expressed excitement after comic actor Fanta Blaq purchased his first car.

The comic actor was full of praise for his fellow funnyman for making his first luxury purchase and also advised him.

