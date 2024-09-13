Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown dropped a short statement after securing an ambassadorial deal with Kivo products

She took to her Instagram page to share the great news with excitement and noted that she had always wanted to represent the brand

Congratulatory messages poured in for McBrown from many Ghanaian celebrities, while others tagged her as the president of ambassadorial deals

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has spoken after Procus Ghana unveiled her as its brand ambassador for its Kivo range of products.

Nana Ama Mcbrown drops a statement after securing a Kivo ambassadorial deal. Image Credit: Iamamamcbrown and @kivoproducts

Source: Instagram

McBrown speaks after bagging Kivo deal

After Kivo announced that McBrown was their newest brand ambassador on September 10, 2024, she officially issued a statement on her Instagram page on September 13, 2024.

The Onua Showtime host posted a picture of her posing with the Kivo range of products, which was also the official announcement poster.

In a short statement, Mrs McBrown Mensah expressed her excitement about representing the brand. She noted that it was a long process and that God does things with time.

"Trust me God does things with time ⌚The process has been long. And this is the Time ⌚I am happy to finally join the #KivoFamily @kivoproducts As I have been unveiled as Kivo Gari Brand Ambassador."

Giving some insights about activities related to the new brand she's representing, the McBrown's Kitchen host noted that she would be visiting people's neighbourhoods so that they could enjoy the Kivo range of products together.

McBrown, who joins Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus as a Kivo ambassador, told her fervent fans not to hesitate to request their Kivo Gari from her when they see her in town.

"You will see me in your neighborhood soon so we enjoy together just make your 🥣 or cup 🥤 and your spoon 🥄 and ready #KivoGari When you see me,Ask me for yours. To God be the Glory. #GodsBlessings #Brimm"

McBrown announcing Kivo deal.

Reactions as McBrown speaks about Kivo deal

Media personalities Serwaa Amihere and Aba Dope, comedian DKB, and several other Ghanaian celebrities and fans thronged the comment section to congratulate McBrown. Kivo Products also welcomed the Kumawood actress.

The reactions are below:

serwaaamihere said:

"Congratulations mama"

aba__dope said:

"Big wins only on God 🙏💪🙌"

dkbghana said:

"I tap into your gargantuan blessings, herh Chale size less 🙌 👑"

kivoproducts said:

"We love to see it 😍😍😍. Welcome to the family, queen ❤️"

zesuzacateringservice said:

"thanks my girl . congratulations. God isn’t done yet . Stay blessed love ❤️❤️❤️"

leejaylooks said:

"Congratulations 🎉 ❤️ brand ambassadors nyinaaa president 🙌👏👏 #BRIMM"

amandadinge said:

"Wooooooow she is a true testimony of the rejected stone. I feel her tooo much. I respect her. God continue to bless you nana"

afia1604 said:

"Hahahahaha, congrats ooo my evergreen, conquer the world for me!!!!!! I will buy roff❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!!!!!! More deals dear❤️"

Kivo announcing McBrown as an ambassador.

McBrown gets branded Deedew Toyota Vitz

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown received a brand-new car after securing an ambassadorial deal with Deedew Spices Ghana.

Dressed in a branded t-shirt and cap, The Empress was all smiles as she drove the car away excitedly in a video. Many Ghanaians congratulated her and tagged her as the queen of ambassadorial deals.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh