Ghanaians are unhappy after Procos Ghana Limited awarded Nana Ama McBrown an ambassadorial deal for its Kivo products

A young man who is very displeased expressed his discontent with the move and advocated for @Kar Lite, a young man who recently created a popular jingle with Kivo Gari mix

Many netizens who shared their views in the comments section agreed with the young man's assertion, while others did not

Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure with Procos Ghana Limited, producers of Kivo products, after they awarded an ambassadorial deal for Kivo to renowned actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown.

Many Ghanaians believe that the deal should have gone to Kar Lite, a young who recently composed a popular jingle for Kivo Gari Mix.

According to one netizen who vented his spleen over Kivo's move in a video, Kar Lite's catchy jingle has boosted the product's popularity and deserved recognition for his efforts.

Additionally, the young man argued that he doubts Nana Ama McBrown drinks Kivo, which makes her a bad choice for the deal.

Netizens divided over Ghanaian man's comment

His comment has generated mixed reactions on social media, with many people supporting his claim, however, others did not agree with him that McBrown did not deserve the deal.

@sonofBillgates wrote:

"Brands prefer ambassadors who are authentic and can speak genuinely about the product, rather than just promoting for financial gain."

@General_K63 wrote:

"I agree to 90% of what he is saying. It is what it is. Aint no hate here.The Youth too has to Grow."

"A county called GHANA."

"A county called GHANA."

@kwadwo_Derrick1 wrote:

"The entilement of Ghanaian Youth Really?? Someone use en money build company u wan show am who he for take do ambassador lol !!!"

@ObiriyeboahOB wrote:

"The Kivo company is a company producing many products and not just the gari soaking mix. Understand this first, however, the guy could be paid to promote the Gari mix but the company needs someone who's influential to endorse and promote its products and Nana Ama fits for it."

@sonofBillgates wrote:

"3yaa moyale ong yall get a tripod stand some phone and some microphones and you say you podcasters… you know what it takes to bag and ambassadorial deal saf?"

@JuniorGrid wrote:

"buh truly truly wat he dey talk bi tru. everything shouldn't be about dem big names. cos am sure if like de guy do skits tarnishing or talking ill about this kivo thing, lyk by now dem sue am plus en manager. we for be serious in dis country. Nana Ama nu, ade papa ben na ɔyɛ?"

