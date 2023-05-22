Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye looked radiant in her outfit for the Thanksgiving service after the successful christening of their son, Luxury Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah

She was dressed in a blue corset gown while her husband wore an all-white agbada and trousers

Many people admired her look, while others gushed over how cosy she and her husband got cosy in the video

Ghanaian actress and mother of three, Tracey Boakye, turned heads online as she dazzled in a blue corset gown for her son's Thanksgiving service on Sunday, May 21, 2023, after a successful christening.

Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah look stunning in their outfits.

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye looks ethereal in blue

Sparkling in a blue corset gown, she shared a lovely video of her getting cosy with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, as they gave different poses as their photos were being taken.

Tracey Boakye's gown was dripping in goodness as blue beads draped from the short sleeves as they hung over her arms.

Beads were used to decorate the neckline in a crisscross manner. Beads were also used throughout the outfit, which made her glow.

The talented actress rocked a beautiful deep blue headpiece that covered her frontal lace wig with her edges showing as they laid perfectly.

Below is a video of Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, dazzling in their Thanksgiving outfits.

People gush over Tracey Boakye's look

Many of her ardent followers admired her stunning outfit for the Thanksgiving service of her son's christening.

People said they would love to borrow her outfit, while others said they would love to raid her closet.

hb__elegance stated:

Marriage looks so good on you sis..God bless the man that brought you this happiness..you are glowing differently

ambrempong said:

Ei Tracy are you the one they are naming? Somebody’s outdooring and you n hubby have taken over like that . Btw you look beautiful together ❤️

bimbeah stated:

most important healthy thing in life, is to live your life and don’t entertain people’s opinions or validation. Mr. Mrs. enjoy your marriage❤️❤️

tessmandas_beauty_lounge said:

pressure Tracy this is an example of I talk and do love you style biaa bi

akosua.bemah commented:

This is soo beautiful ♥️♥️God continue to bless you with good health, long life and happiness ❤️❤️

akuaeghan said:

U make marriage soo beautiful and pleasing to the eye and soul. Long live the Francey22 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

kimora_xl stated:

I need to come and raid your wardrobeabsolutely gorg

afia_afrifa remarked:

@tracey_boakye has given it all whosssshhhhhliterally everything was giving herh

