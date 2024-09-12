In a video circulating on social media, a Ghanaian lady known as Lamisil has welcomed her Obroni boyfriend to Ghana

Lamisil, upon spotting her boyfriend appearing from the arrival hall of the Terminal 3 ran to hug him

Followers of Lamisi's TikTok page congratulated her upon coming across the video

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Lamisi has welcomed her Obroni boyfriend to Ghana at Terminal 3.

Ms Lamisi was in an ecstatic mood after finally meeting the man she had been dating from afar in person for the first time.

A Ghanaian lady welcomes her Obroni boyfriend at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport after meeting online. Photo credit: @lamisi348/TikTo.

The young lady, in a video shared on her TikTok page (@lamisi348), ran into the arms of her Obroni boyfriend at the arrival hall of the Kotoka International Airport KIA).

Lamisi and her boyfriend hugged and exchanged kisses for many minutes in the full glare of the crowd at the KIA.

Commentaries in reaction to her video suggested Lamisi met her Obroni boyfriend on a dating site.

Netizens react to Lamisi's video

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments in reaction to Lamisi's video.

@Queenson asked:

"On which app did you meet him?"

@queen Jay replied:

"fdating is good i have two one from Belgium coming October and another one from the UK coming November after that i will make decisions."

@conzy800 said:

"Am happy for u hmm God when?"

@🇨🇩🇷🇼 also said:

"Love is beautiful. May God bless you."

@prettymira97 wrote:

"Congrats my guy, we shutting Accra tomorrow."

@Naya oforiwaa commented:

"I have to loose weight so dat I can get this obroni guys … cuz the way it’s going agye saaa."

@Steven also wrote:

"That feeling when you’ve escaped European women."

