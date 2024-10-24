Nadia Buari, in an interview, said that the kissing scenes in movies are make-believe and not real

The veteran actress explained that the scenes are real for the movie characters and not the actors

Nadia Buari said that she does not have a favourite kissing scene from any of her many movies

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has opened up about the kissing scenes in many movie projects.

Nadia Buari speaks on kissing scenes

In an interview with Godwin Namboh and Anita Akua Akuffo on TV3's The Afternoon Show, Nadia Buari said kissing scenes are make-believe, not real.

The actress, who recently shared the trailer of an upcoming movie with Majid Michel, explained that the actors' objective in staging the scenes is to make them look real and convince the audience.

She said kissing scenes are only real for the movie characters, not the actors involved, as no feelings are attached.

She said:

"They are not real. It is make-believe. However, we are trying to convince people, so we were really kissing, but it is just that it is real for the characters, not for the actors. There are no feelings involved."

Nadia Buari said that actors cannot get their feelings involved in the scenes as they are sometimes shot on multiple occasions in front of numerous people on set.

Nadia noted that despite being involved in many kissing scenes throughout her illustrious career, she does not have a favourite kisser in movies.

Nadia Buari admitted that the kissing scenes and playing characters are the most challenging aspects of movie acting.

The renowned actress said she had experienced many awkward moments with her co-stars on set on multiple occasions, but she could not remember them.

Nadia Buari added that she had created an "unconscious snap button" in her mind, enabling her to portray characters she is not enthusiastic about in her movies.

Watch the video below:

