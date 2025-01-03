Funny Face, in videos, attended a wedding ceremony with Kwaku Manu, Tracey Boakye and her husband

The comic actor looked healthy as he had fun with his colleagues and showcased his dance moves at the plush ceremony

Funny Face's physical transformation in the video excited fans, who thronged to social media to share their thoughts

Popular Ghanaian comic actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, kicked off 2025 on a good note.

The self-proclaimed children's president appears to be back to his old self and has regained his fitness. He was spotted with some of his industry colleagues in a recent video.

The actor had a torrid time in 2024, battling constant mental health breakdowns, which led him to make several allegations against his estranged baby mama, Vanessa Nicole and her parents.

Funny Face alleged that Vanessa had a secret affair with rapper Medikal and that he discovered through a secret DNA test that he was not the father of the twins he shared with his baby mama, a claim that fellow actor Kwaku Manu later dismissed.

The embattled comic actor also strained his relationship with some of his colleagues, including Lil Win and Bismark The Joke, with whom he made several allegations.

Funny Face was later admitted to the Pantang Hospital for mental evaluation but relapsed a few days after he was discharged from the facility. He later apologised to his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and her family and pledged to get his life back on track.

Funny Face attends wedding with Kwaku Manu

In a video shared by Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu on social media, Funny Face looked to be in high spirits and showed his recent physical transformation.

The comic actor was spotted having fun as he attended a plush private wedding ceremony with Kwaku Manu, Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

Funny Face looked fit and healthy as he jammed to singer Olivetheboy's smash hit, Goodsin, along with his colleagues at their table as Kwaku Manu recorded their interaction.

The actor beamed with excitement as he joined Kwaku Manu and numerous guests on the dancefloor to showcase some impressive dance moves.

Funny Face's healthy look excites fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

desmond_dsoul commented:

"I like the transformation of Funny Face. We, the Ashantis are good at caring for others ❤️."

nanaadjoaaduafriyie said:

"Continue to take care of your brother…Funny is indeed looking great."

starwanzy15 commented:

"Funny Face is a whole mood😂."

akuarhadepahcee said:

"Please, do not leave our Funny Face's hand. Continue to take care of him for us🙌😍."

leo_cuchuchini_ commented:

"Good to see Funny Face happy😍."

luweza_allure said:

"I’m excited to see Funny Face enjoying himself."

Funny Face attends church with Kwaku Manu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face attended the 31st-night church service with Kwaku Manu at the Bethel Prayer Center.

In a video, the comic actor rolled on the floor as the church's leader, Mama Vida, prayed and healed him from his longstanding issues.

The video triggered massive reactions from fans, who were excited to see him spending his Christmas festivities with Kwaku Manu.

