Funny Face, in a video, knelt and begged his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole and her parents for forgiveness over his past conducts

The comedian claimed that hospital authorities had informed him that they had made a mistake with the DNA test he did on his twins

Funny Face added that he wanted to end his public feud with Vanessa Nicole and her family and only wanted to have access to his kids

Embattled Ghanaian comedian Funny Face made an emotional plea to his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and her parents to forgive him for his public actions against them.

Comedian Funny Face kneels to beg his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and her parents for forgiveness. Photo source: @therealfunnyface @vanessah_nicole

Source: Instagram

Funny Face begs Vanessa and her parents

Funny Face took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself addressing his issues with his baby mama and her family.

The comedian apologised to Vanessa Nicole, her father, Jah Wisdom and her mother, Majesty, for his past utterances towards them.

He explained that a hospital had informed him that they had made a mistake with the DNA test he conducted on his kids and that he was the actual father to his twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

Funny Face said that he wanted to end his feud with Vanessa and her parents to protect his mental health, which has been affected because of his fight to see his daughters.

The comic actor, who was recently discharged from the Pantang Hospital, noted that he is only interested in having access to Ella and Bella and wants to make amends for his mistakes.

He said that the news of a close friend and Madam Akua Donkor's deaths had scared him and changed him as a man.

During his speech, Funny Face got emotional and knelt to beg Vanessa's father, Jah Wisdom, for forgiveness for the insults he had rained on him on multiple occasions.

He added that he did not want to pass away with regrets and leave his daughters with nothing and that he only wanted to be active in their lives again.

Watch the video below:

Funny Face's video stirs reactions

The video of Funny Face apologising to his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole and her parents garnered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians, who thronged to the comment section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

donkanogh commented:

"So the thing be ur own 😂, we for fine u big time for misinforming the public."

yiadom_boakye_michael commented:

"It is well Mr Boateng, Jah continue to guide your beautiful soul❤️❤️❤️."

thyrese_raymond said:

"Body language, demeanour, and composure all exude genuine intentions and how psychologically stable you are this time. I am happy to see this. Stick and don’t depart from this new way of life. Greatness awaits you. We all hope the family of Ms Vanessa finds a place in their heart to forgive you."

iam_gabisapp commented:

"It is well with you, my brother. ❤️🙌."

bernardtheblessed said:

"Why not get a court order for co-parenting?😮."

Funny Face eulogises his videographer Ekow

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face got emotional as he thanked his videographer Ekow for being supportive throughout the difficult periods of his life.

The comedian recounted how Ekow advised and helped him stop some of his bad habits.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh