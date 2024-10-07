Kwaku Manu, in a video, addressed Funny Face's recent claims that he was not the father of his twin daughters, Ella and Bella, after conducting a DNA test

The Kumawood actor dismissed Funny Face's claims and shared that Vanessa Nicole did not visit the actor's friend with their twin daughters

Kwaku Manu's comments about Funny Face's DNA test claims triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has reacted to his colleague Funny Face's recent claims about an alleged DNA test.

Funny Face was recently released from Pantang Hospital after undergoing mental health treatment following his numerous meltdowns on social media.

After returning home, the comedian took to social media to level new allegations against his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

He claimed that he got the hair of his daughters Ella and Bella from a close friend, Sadat, following his encounter with Vanessa at a hotel in Kumasi and conducted a DNA test, which proved he was not the father of twins.

Kwaku Manu dismisses Funny Face's DNA claims

In a recent social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Manu rubbished Funny Face's paternity claims.

The Kumawood actor explained that it would also have been impossible for Funny Face to conduct a DNA test using Ella and Bella's hair since they had gone to the salon multiple times to get a hairdo and did not have their natural hair.

He noted that Vanessa Nicole had not met the comedian's friend with the twins in Kumasi as they had been in school then.

He said:

"Funny Face's claims are not true. The kids have plaited their hair with different hair, so a DNA test will not work. Vanessa did not take the kids along to visit Funny Face. The kids were in school."

Kwaku Manu added that, like many mothers, Vanessa would not leave her kids with Funny Face's friend to take their hair for the DNA test.

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's comments

Kwaku Manu's comments about Funny Face's DNA test claims triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

fillagina commented:

"So some people actually believed Funny Face🤔."

imlily commented:

"Now we don’t even know who’s telling the Truth 😏."

onescacar commented:

"As it stands now...funny face shouldn't be allowed to see the kids... insecurity suspense."

Mav commented:

"So people still take funny face serious?!😂😂😁he shud show us d paper or proof 😌."

ODO AKUA commented:

"Kwaku, don’t waste your energy explaining yourself because 80% of us do not believe him. It is those gyimii fo so-called celebrities who are spreading the lies ✌🏾."

