Global site navigation

Kwaku Manu Dismisses Funny Face's DNA Claims: "Vanessa Didn't Visit His Friend With The Kids"
Celebrities

Kwaku Manu Dismisses Funny Face's DNA Claims: "Vanessa Didn't Visit His Friend With The Kids"

by  Kofi Owusu 3 min read
  • Kwaku Manu, in a video, addressed Funny Face's recent claims that he was not the father of his twin daughters, Ella and Bella, after conducting a DNA test
  • The Kumawood actor dismissed Funny Face's claims and shared that Vanessa Nicole did not visit the actor's friend with their twin daughters
  • Kwaku Manu's comments about Funny Face's DNA test claims triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has reacted to his colleague Funny Face's recent claims about an alleged DNA test.

Kwaku Manu, Funny Face, Vanessa Nicole, Funny Face's DNA claims, Kwaku Manu and Funny Face, Funny Face's kids
Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu dismisses his colleague Funny Face's DNA test claims. Photo source: @vanessah_nicole @therealfunnyface
Source: Instagram

Funny Face was recently released from Pantang Hospital after undergoing mental health treatment following his numerous meltdowns on social media.

After returning home, the comedian took to social media to level new allegations against his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

Read also

'Pastor Love did not use wisdom': Bullgod speaks about sentencing of Obaapa Christy's ex-husband

He claimed that he got the hair of his daughters Ella and Bella from a close friend, Sadat, following his encounter with Vanessa at a hotel in Kumasi and conducted a DNA test, which proved he was not the father of twins.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kwaku Manu dismisses Funny Face's DNA claims

In a recent social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Manu rubbished Funny Face's paternity claims.

The Kumawood actor explained that it would also have been impossible for Funny Face to conduct a DNA test using Ella and Bella's hair since they had gone to the salon multiple times to get a hairdo and did not have their natural hair.

He noted that Vanessa Nicole had not met the comedian's friend with the twins in Kumasi as they had been in school then.

Read also

Eno Barony: Ghanaian rapper plays drums and sings like a pro, fans react

He said:

"Funny Face's claims are not true. The kids have plaited their hair with different hair, so a DNA test will not work. Vanessa did not take the kids along to visit Funny Face. The kids were in school."

Kwaku Manu added that, like many mothers, Vanessa would not leave her kids with Funny Face's friend to take their hair for the DNA test.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's comments

Kwaku Manu's comments about Funny Face's DNA test claims triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

fillagina commented:

"So some people actually believed Funny Face🤔."

imlily commented:

"Now we don’t even know who’s telling the Truth 😏."

onescacar commented:

"As it stands now...funny face shouldn't be allowed to see the kids... insecurity suspense."

Mav commented:

"So people still take funny face serious?!😂😂😁he shud show us d paper or proof 😌."

Read also

Funny Face's baby mama shades embattled comedian over unverified DNA results, photo

ODO AKUA commented:

"Kwaku, don’t waste your energy explaining yourself because 80% of us do not believe him. It is those gyimii fo so-called celebrities who are spreading the lies ✌🏾."

Kwaku Manu laments high import duties

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu aired his frustration with the high import duties being charged at the various ports in Ghana.

The Kumawood actor shared that he was told he needed to pay $30K as a duty fee for a $10K BMW vehicle after enquiring.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor. He graduated from African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: