Strika's former caretaker, Gunshot GH, addressed criticism of his decision to part ways with the ex-child actor

He explained that he wanted Strika to re-evaluate his life choices and attempt to positively transform his life

Gunshot GH denied claims that he brought Strika into Dr Likee's camp to take advantage of him and then sack him

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Strika of Beast of No Nation fame's former caretaker, Gunshot GH, has addressed criticism over his decision to part ways with the former child star.

Strika's former caretaker Gunshot GH addresses critics after sacking the ex-child actor from his home. Photo source: @officials_gunshot

Source: Instagram

Strika was confirmed to have exited the camp of comic actor Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee and returned to his parents in Ashaiman.

The young man joined the group in 2024, after many years of personal struggles on the streets after the production of the Beast of No Nation movie, which starred British actor Idris Elba and Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, wrapped up.

In a viral video on his YouTube channel, Strika's now-former caretaker Gunshot GH, who accommodated him in his home, explained that he kicked out the former child star for committing several unforgivable offences.

According to him, Strika had returned to using hard substances and stole from him on many occasions throughout their stay together in his home.

Gunshot GH slams critics over Strika's sacking

In a TikTok live session with fans, Gunshot GH shared that he had received continued criticism from some Ghanaians on social media over his decision to return Strika to his parents.

He noted that he made several financial contributions to Strika's life throughout their stay, but the latter failed to repent from his old bad habits.

Gunshot GH said Strika could have completely transformed his life if he behaved well during their stay. Ras Nene's associate noted that Strika's departure from his camp did not spell his end and that he wanted him to re-evaluate his life choices and change for the better.

He also denied claims that he brought Strika into Dr Likee's camp to take advantage of him and decided to sack him after failing to reap benefits from their association.

Watch the video below:

Gunshot GH's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Shugar commented:

"Hwan best? You do someone good and come out to say it so that people will say you did good."

Paanoo ne magyirii said:

"Wookasa too much bro, twa nsɛm Wei so na kɔ wanim."

Scanzy Huva commented:

"You are talking as if u don’t know Ghanaians, bro. Forget them and stay focused on ur life and career, please 🙏🏻."

Ama Ranking said:

"You’ve done well …don’t talk too much …God bless you."

Kweku Benz commented:

"Let us wait for Striker's side of the story, too, before judging."

Qwedwomonday1 said:

"You have done well, my 🥰mentor."

godgifter commented:

"Some people out there need help and those who have gotten it too are misusing it😌😌😌."

Dramani Kofi said:

"God will bless you. Please forgive him. I beg, please forgive and help him."

Vivian Jill supports C Confion's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vivian Jill Lawrence made a significant financial gesture towards the funeral of the late actor, C Confion.

The Kumawood actress' employee announced on social media that she had given his family GH₵30k to support them in burial preparations.

Vivian Jill Lawrence was among several Kumawood stars who commiserated with C Confion's family following his untimely passing recently.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh