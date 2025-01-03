A young man who excelled in his WASSCE has got people talking after a video of him working on a farm surfaced online

Genius Kwasi Frimpong, is a brilliant young man who was selected to represent his school at the NSMQ qualifiers due to his intelligence

He is unable to further his education due to financial constraints and has called on the general public to come to his aid

A brilliant young man who previously participated in the National Science and Maths Quiz qualifiers has excelled in his WASSCE.

Genius Kwasi Frimpong scored a straight 8As in the exam. However, the joy of this achievement is tempered by the realisation that he may be unable to further his education due to financial constraints.

Genius, a General Arts student selected by his school to represent them at the NSMQ qualifiers due to his brilliance, comes from a poor home.

He struggles to make ends meet and lacks the financial resources to enable him to further his education.

During his school days, the young man worked as a labourer on a farm to ensure he received money for his upkeep.

He fears that despite securing a good grade, he might be unable to continue his studies due to financial challenges.

Although he makes GH¢70 a day as a labourer on the farm, this is barely enough to meet his daily needs and fund his tertiary education.

The young man is therefore appealing to the general public to come to his aid with financial support to enable him to further his education.

Netizens sympathise with young man

Netizens who saw the video of the young man were heartbroken. Many in the comments section sympathised with him.

@Bra Alidu Nko wrote:

"Bro don't worry the free education for university students for 1 year will start after 7th Jan. He shouldn't worry at all. JM will sort him out."

@Kwaku Anto-Darkwah Evans wrote:

"What happened to all the rich Kwahu men?"

@Mikiel Johnson wrote:

"Some of us were having all the resources but na y3ti awu."

@Don Dela wrote:

"Youve interviewed a lot or Rich kwahu men. All you've to do is call some of and tell them one of your own needs help. All this social media PR won't be needed because you know where to take him."

@Hazizi Ayuba wrote:

"Kwahu ambassador!!! In Ghana majority of we know that you're can do to help ppls about thire Education for example Amoah ani we see you did well and why is dat any one who got 8.8.8 he's doing farm work and may Almighty Allah continue bless you ambassador."

@Hiroshima Guy wrote:

"President Mahama says first year is free…Take him there."

@Kwabena Boamah-Acheampong wrote:

"Wow! I wholeheartedly support this exceptional young man! His gratitude, love of learning, and dedication to hard work and time management demonstrate outstanding character. Investing in his education will undoubtedly yield valuable returns."

