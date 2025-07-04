Kumawood actor Don Little has called on ladies interested in him to reach out to him to express their interest

He cries out, saying that he had worked out to build a 10-bedroom house and it was boring because he did not share the space with anyone

Many people took to the comment section to share their opinions on Don Little's complaint in the video

Diminutive Kumawood actor Don Little has made a plea to all Ghanaians to help him find a woman who would love him and want to stay with him in his 10-bedroom home.

Don Little cries out about being single

In his heartfelt video, Don Little talked about the world not being a fair place to live in. He mentioned that if you make a lot of money, it comes with its problems, same as if you do not make a lot of money.

In the video, the diminutive actor stated that he suffered a lot to make a lot of money to build his house. He mentioned that after completing his house, he only lives alone.

Don Little noted that his home feels empty without a woman, and that he had searched tirelessly to find a woman who would love him and move into his home with him.

"It is a 10-bedroom house. I only sleep in one bedroom. I need somebody to stay with, but I cannot find anyone. I need a woman. I have searched tirelessly to find a woman to be with me," he lamented in the video.

Crying out in the video, Don Little noted that his home feels like a cemetery because it is very quiet and not lively.

He pleaded with the ladies who were interested in him to go to the comments section to express their interest.

Don Little noted that once you make so much money in the industry and you are without a partner, it is difficult to spend all that wealth alone to the fullest.

"So the ladies who are interested, comment. Let me see your comment in the comments section. The ladies, I am single and still searching, so if you are interested, comment," he said.

Reactions to Don Little's plea

@posiogh said:

"What kinda inspiration will make you build a 10 bedroom house to live in by your self?"

@Hajjyass70 said:

Everybody den en problem

@Mawunya_ said:

"Where’s his family. No siblings, nieces, nephews 🙄."

@SonOfAKingg said:

He go use this formachop like 10 girls for tiktok😂

@Ze_owongo said:

"Eno easy ooo😂😂. Life partners really Dey need"

