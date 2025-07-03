A Ghanaian man recently went viral after he complained about the amount of money he received as salary every month

In his video, he noted that his GH¢3,000 salary was not enough to match up with living expenses in Accra

The young man, in an update, said his employers have sacked him over the comments he made in the video

A Ghanaian man claims he has paid the price for publicly expressing his dissatisfaction with his salary by losing his job.

In a video, he explained that his employers had watched a recent clip of him complaining about how his GH¢3,000 salary was insufficient to cover his living expenses in Accra.

"I wake up at 5 am and get back home at 8 pm. These people (corporate employers) use us as slaves," he said in his video.

The young man stated that despite earning that amount, he was unable to afford essential items like a fridge and a wardrobe, as the money was only enough to cover his food and transportation expenses for the month.

"Look here, these are my things on the floor. I've been saving for about three months to buy a wardrobe, but to no avail. I need a fridge in my kitchen too, but I can't afford it either. Food and transportation take up all the money," he lamented in the video.

It seems his comments did not sit well with his employers, as he claims he has now been dismissed.

The young man also expressed frustration over how his bosses have refused to consider him, despite still owing him two months' salary.

"After my recent video, which went viral, my bosses say they can no longer work with me. I've been asked to come today so that they can finalise the process.

"I even covered them up in my first video. I earn less than the GH¢3,000 I mentioned, and they owe me two months' salary arrears," he said.

The young man became a social media sensation after he opened up about the harsh reality of surviving in Accra with a net salary of GH¢3,000.

In a video that attracted reactions online, he emotionally narrated how the financial burden was affecting his mental health.

The young man expressed frustration over how his job took so much of his time, adding that it often felt like a 12 or 14-hour shift instead of a 9 am to 5 pm shift, due to early mornings and late returns home.

