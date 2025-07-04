Ghanaian Student in US Cries Out Over Inability To Pay Fees, Risks Not Graduating Despite 3.7 GPA
- A video of a Ghanaian student in the US opening up about her situation has got people talking on social media
- Currently, in her final year at Howard University, Yinsaya risks not graduating because the lack of money to pay for tuition has become a problem
- Social media users, who took to the comments section of the video, sympathised with her
A young Ghanaian lady, Yinsaya, who relocated to the US in 2022 to pursue tertiary education, has encountered a setback and has decided to speak out.
This comes after she took to social media on July 3 to disclose that she risks not graduating from the prestigious Howard University due to her inability to pay her fees.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady, currently pursuing a Bachelor's in Health Science and in her final year, stated she has not been able to register for her classes due to unpaid fees.
The brilliant student also lamented that she is restricted in her ability to work and earn money because of the 20-hour work limit on international students.
Yinsaya, who has a GPA of 3.97, said efforts by her father in Ghana to help pay her fees had failed due to the huge amounts involved.
The young lady, who hopes to become a Physician Assistant, has a tuition balance of $29,212 but must urgently pay $13,671 by July 31st in order to register for classes this fall semester and graduate in December 2025.
She has appealed to all individuals, groups, and organisations to come to her aid so her dream of becoming a Physician Assistant could come to fruition.
At the time of writing the report, the touching video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 1,500 comments.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Ghanaian student appeals for help
Social media users, who took to the comments section, sympathised with her, with others expressing optimism that she would get the support she seeks.
Rebecca stated:
"Let’s make sure this does not flop. We can help her. The goal is $6k, but with everyone's support, we can help pay her entire school fees. We have seen this done multiple times for the palm-colored folks. PLEASE donate if you don’t have it, repost so it can be PUSHED."
Eshe stated:
"Hey hun, please put a direct link in your bio to make it easier. Most people want to help."
Neil opined:
"God is the owner of the cattle upon the thousand hills. You will get your much-needed funds. God's people will donate to your cause. Just believe."
The1_blessing added:
"Hello Saya! Everything will work out. You will graduate. I have no money, but I am praying for you."
Boy seeks support to attend university
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man, Silas Ebbi, also appealed for financial support to further his education.
Silas Ebbi the old student of Dadieso Senior High Technical School sat for the 2019 WASSCE, where he had 4As and 4Bs, and was offered admission at the University of Education (UEW).
He, however, appealed to benevolent individuals and groups to help him pay his school fees.
