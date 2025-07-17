August 2025 anime releases: Top 10 shows and returning favourites to binge-watch

The top August 2025 anime releases include Grave of the Fireflies, ChaO, Ponyo, Captivated by You, and Fushigi no Kuni de Alice to -Dive in Wonderland-. These top picks lead a theatrical lineup of action, drama, and fantasy available in theatres and streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

August 2025 anime releases include Grave of the Fireflies (L), Ponyo (C), and Shinchan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India (R). Photo: @DE5ETI, @pixiehtwr, @hananiimura94 on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Studio Ghibli Fest 2025 revives iconic titles , with Grave of the Fireflies and Ponyo back in theatres for a limited run.

, with and back in theatres for a limited run. New anime releases , ChaO , Captivated by You , and Fushigi no Kuni de Alice , introduce original fantasy, slice-of-life, and Isekai adventures.

, , , and , introduce original fantasy, slice-of-life, and Isekai adventures. Popular series continue with exciting new episodes, including Dandadan (episodes 6–9), My Dress-Up Darling (episodes 5–9), and Gachiakuta (episodes 5–9).

Top 10 must-watch August 2025 anime releases

When compiling this article about the top 10 August anime releases, we used information from official streaming platforms, anime databases, and current release schedules. We've listed the titles by premiere date and popularity. Availability, regional access, and streaming platforms might change; check each service for the latest updates.

TV show/movie Release date Shinchan the Movie: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers In India 7 August Grave of the Fireflies (returning) 10–12 August ChaO 15 August Captivated by You 21 August Little Shark's Day Out 22 August Ponyo (returning) 23–27 August Fushigi no Kuni de Alice to -Dive in Wonderland- 29 August

1. Shinchan the Movie: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers In India (7 August)

Genres: Adventure, comedy, drama, anime

Adventure, comedy, drama, anime Target audience: Families, children

Families, children Voice actors: Yumiko Kobayashi, Miki Narahashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Satomi Kōrogi

Yumiko Kobayashi, Miki Narahashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Satomi Kōrogi Director: Masakazu Hashimoto

Masakazu Hashimoto Where to watch: Theatres (Japan and India)

Shinchan the Movie is among the most anticipated anime premieres of August 2025. The Kasukabe Defence Force wins a trip to India for a dance festival, but chaos erupts when Bo-chan becomes possessed by a mysterious backpack. Shinchan and friends must stop his rampage while embracing Indian culture and Bollywood flair.

2. Grave of the Fireflies (returning) (10–12 August)

Genres: War drama, historical, tragedy, animation

War drama, historical, tragedy, animation Target audience: Teens, adults

Teens, adults Voice actors: Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Yoshiko Shinohara, Akemi Yamaguchi

Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Yoshiko Shinohara, Akemi Yamaguchi Director/writer: Isao Takahata

Isao Takahata Where to watch: Theatres (Studio Ghibli Fest 2025)

Grave of the Fireflies is among the top returning anime in August 2025. Returning as part of Studio Ghibli Fest, this emotional war drama follows siblings Seita and Setsuko as they struggle to survive in WWII Japan. It is a haunting tale of loss, resilience, and the human spirit, directed by Isao Takahata.

3. ChaO (15 August)

Genres: Romance, fantasy, comedy, drama

Romance, fantasy, comedy, drama Target audience: Teens, young adults

Teens, young adults Voice actors: Anna Yamada, Ōji Suzuka

Anna Yamada, Ōji Suzuka Director: Yasuhiro Aoki

Yasuhiro Aoki Where to watch: Theatres (Japan, North America)

A chick flick romantic fantasy comedy from Studio 4°C, where a mermaid princess proposes to a human salaryman in a world where humans and merfolk coexist. Their quirky love story unfolds amid cultural clashes and magical surprises.

4. Captivated by You (Muchuu sa, Kimi ni.) (21 August)

Genres: Slice of life, comedy, drama

Slice of life, comedy, drama Target audience: Teens, young adults

Teens, young adults Voice actors: Kensho Ono, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Koki Uchiyama, Yuki Ono

Kensho Ono, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Koki Uchiyama, Yuki Ono Director: Asami Nakatani

Asami Nakatani Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Simulcast (varies by region)

A slice-of-life school drama set in an all-boys high school, exploring eccentric friendships and emotional growth. The anthology-style anime adapts Yama Wayama's award-winning manga, available to stream via Crunchyroll.

5. Little Shark's Day Out: A Friend in a Big City (22 August)

Genres: Slice of life, adventure, comedy

Slice of life, adventure, comedy Target audience: Children, families

Children, families Voice actors: Kana Hanazawa, Megumi Han, Misaki Kuno

Kana Hanazawa, Megumi Han, Misaki Kuno Director: Marina Maki

Marina Maki Where to watch: Theatres (Japan, North America)

Kozame-chan, a baby shark, ventures into the big city to help a lonely girl and make new friends. This heartwarming adventure blends gentle humour and urban exploration, with vibrant animation and family-friendly charm.

6. Ponyo (returning) (23–27 August)

Genres: Fantasy, adventure, family

Fantasy, adventure, family Target audience: Children, families

Children, families Voice actors: Yuria Nara (Japanese) / Noah Cyrus (English), Hiroki Doi

Yuria Nara (Japanese) / Noah Cyrus (English), Hiroki Doi Director/writer: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Where to watch: Theatres (Studio Ghibli Fest 2025)

Hayao Miyazaki's beloved fantasy returns to theatres, following a goldfish who wishes to become human. As Ponyo's magic disrupts the balance of nature, her bond with a boy named Sosuke unfolds into a whimsical journey of love and environmental wonder.

7. Fushigi no Kuni de Alice (29 August)

Genres: Fantasy, adventure, Isekai

Fantasy, adventure, Isekai Target audience: Children, teens, fans of classic fairy tale adaptations

Children, teens, fans of classic fairy tale adaptations Voice actors: Tarako, Masako Nozawa, Kenichi Ogata, Issei Futamata, Noriko Uemura

Tarako, Masako Nozawa, Kenichi Ogata, Issei Futamata, Noriko Uemura Directors: Shigeo Koshi, Taku Sugiyama

Shigeo Koshi, Taku Sugiyama Where to watch: Theatres (Japan)

A new adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, where a Japanese girl meets Alice in a surreal dreamscape. Featuring classic characters like the Cheshire Cat and Queen of Hearts, this fantasy adventure reimagines Carroll's tale with vibrant visuals and a modern twist.

Anticipated anime episodes in August 2025

August 2025 has high-stakes anime episodes with power shifts, emotional turns, and showdowns fans won't want to miss. These picks push the Summer 2025 anime lineup into its most explosive phase.

1. Dandadan Season 2 (episodes 6–9) (7–28 August)

Genres: Supernatural, action, romance, comedy

Supernatural, action, romance, comedy Target audience: Teen (16+), adults

Teen (16+), adults Voice actors: Shion Wakayama, Natsuki Hanae, Kaito Ishikawa

Shion Wakayama, Natsuki Hanae, Kaito Ishikawa Directors: Fūga Yamashiro and Abel Góngora

Fūga Yamashiro and Abel Góngora Where to watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu (international), Disney+ (Japan)

The psychological thriller dives deeper into the Evil Eye arc, with Momo Ayase and Okarun confronting supernatural threats tied to Jiji's haunted home. These episodes blend chaotic battles, yokai lore, and romantic tension, as the trio faces off against the sinister Kitō family and a man-eating cryptid.

2. Gachiakuta Season 1 (episodes 5–9) (3–31 August)

Genres: Dark fantasy, action, sci-fi, dystopian

Dark fantasy, action, sci-fi, dystopian Target audience: Teens (16+), adults

Teens (16+), adults Voice actors: Aoi Ichikawa, Katsuyuki Konishi, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Aoi Ichikawa, Katsuyuki Konishi, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Director: Fumihiko Suganuma

Fumihiko Suganuma Where to watch: Crunchyroll (subbed and dubbed)

Rudo's descent into the Pit intensifies as he battles mutated trash beasts and uncovers secrets about the Cleaners. Episodes five to nine explore themes of survival, corruption, and rebellion in a dystopian world where discarded people fight for justice.

3. My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 (episodes 5–9) (2–30 August)

Genres: Romance, slice of life, comedy

Romance, slice of life, comedy Target audience: Teens, young adults

Teens, young adults Voice actors: Hina Suguta, Shōya Ishige, Akira Sekine

Hina Suguta, Shōya Ishige, Akira Sekine Director: Keisuke Shinohara

Keisuke Shinohara Where to watch: Crunchyroll (subbed and dubbed)

Marin and Gojo's relationship deepens through new cosplay projects and emotional growth. Episodes five to nine highlight Marin's evolving feelings and Gojo's rising confidence, with fresh anime characters and detailed costume work adding charm and complexity.

Which anime is going to be released in summer 2025?

Summer 2025 anime highlights include The Summer Hikaru Died, streaming from 5 July, and Dandadan Season 2, airing weekly on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Kaiju No. 8, Sakamoto Days, and Call of the Night also return with new episodes and story arcs.

What is the top 1 anime in 2025?

According to the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the top anime of the year is Solo Leveling. It won multiple categories, including Anime of the Year, Best New Series, Best Action, Best Score, and Best Main Character.

What is the world's no. 1 anime?

According to IMDb popularity rankings, Attack on Titan is the world's number one anime (as of this writing). Second place is Dandadan, while the third is One Piece.

Which anime has more fans in 2025?

As of 2025, Solo Leveling has one of the largest global fan bases. It dominated the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, winning Anime of the Year, Best New Series, and Best Action, and continues to trend across streaming platforms and social media.

Above are some of the top August 2025 anime releases. From Studio Ghibli classics to modern reboots and 4K remasters, the month offers a vibrant mix of fantasy, emotion, and nostalgia. Whether you're drawn to wartime drama, kaiju action, or slice-of-life charm, August's anime schedule delivers cinematic gems for every fan.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on how to watch the DC animated movies. The guide breaks down over 60 titles, including the DC Animated Movie Universe (DCAMU), standalone classics, and the newer Tomorrowverse timeline.

Whether you're a Batman loyalist, a Justice League enthusiast, or just diving into DC animation, this guide offers a seamless way to explore the franchise. Discover the full DC animated movie watch order and timeline breakdown here.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh