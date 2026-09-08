Veteran Ghanaian actress Maame Gyanwaa shared a harrowing experience of nearly losing her life during a midnight cemetery shoot

The actress passed out inside a sealed coffin after her co-star Mr Beautiful delayed opening it, leaving her trapped in the cold

Maame Gyanwaa also disclosed a separate incident where camera equipment fell into a pool moments before she was set to be pushed in

Veteran Ghanaian actress Mavis Yeboah, widely recognised by her screen name Maame Gyanwaa, has opened up about a terrifying brush with death during a film shoot that required her to lie inside a sealed coffin at a cemetery.

Kumawood Actress Maame Gyanwaa Shares How She Passed Out in a Coffin While Filming a Cemetery Scene

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on X and sighted on September 8, 2026, the actress described the shoot, which took place around midnight at a cemetery where she portrayed a murdered wife.

Her co-star, Mr Beautiful, was supposed to open the casket at a specific moment in the scene but became absorbed in his role, weeping and delaying the cue far longer than anticipated.

"By the time it got to my scene, it was almost 12:00 AM at the cemetery. They fixed my costume and had even finished digging the grave. So they placed me in the coffin. I told Mr Beautiful, who was my husband, was supposed to open the coffin at that moment, but instead, he was crying, and it took a while. So while lying in the coffin, I felt the place was very cold, and I passed out," she recounted.

She noted that the incident occurred around the time former Ghanaian president Prof. John Atta-Mills passed away, adding: "It is by the grace of God that I am still alive."

Corrupted footage forces graveyard return

The ordeal did not end there. After the crew wrapped the cemetery shoot and returned to their hotel, they discovered every piece of footage recorded that night had become corrupted and was entirely unplayable.

The production was forced to return, consult the cemetery authorities, and pay homage before filming the scenes a second time.

"Could you imagine that after everything and the scenes we shot in the cemetery, we got to the hotel and all the recorded videos were corrupted? We couldn't play any of the scenes. We had to go and shoot again. We had to go see the people in charge of the cemetery and pay homage before we shot again," she said.

Maame Gyanwaa's pool scare

The coffin incident was not the only life-threatening moment the actress recalled. During a separate production, Mr Beautiful was about to push her into a pool as part of a scripted scene. She said she stepped aside briefly to pray before the shoot began, drawing a reprimand from the director for the delay.

Moments later, before the director could call "action," lighting and camera equipment toppled into the pool.

"So, assuming I was already in the pool, I would have been electrocut*d," she said, describing her quiet prayer as the decision that spared her life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh