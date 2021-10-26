Megan Thee Stallion has taken the term ''hot girl' to new heights after her latest achievement of an entire college degree

Meg has set the standard of confidence for many ladies across the globe, being unapologetically herself and inspiring others

The famous Stallion has fans clapping for her from all corners of the world and congratulating her for making her mom proud

Cognac Queen hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion is officially a tertiary-educated woman. The rapper who has been vocal about her academic goals has reached the finish line of her degree. Megan has fans singing her praises as the ultimate hot girl.

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a woman with a degree. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Megan The Stallion has been open about her academic journey with her followers. The rapper took online classes throughout her extremely busy schedule to make sure that she walks out o her college as a woman with a degree, reports Daily Mail.

Meg says a huge part of her inspiration to pursue tertiary education was her mother Holly Thomas who passed away in 2019 after a battle with brain cancer. When speaking about her academics she said:

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The rapper took to Instagram to share her moment of pride, sharing a snap of a pink bedazzled graduation cap with her famous slogan.

Followers flocked to her comment section to let her know just how they are for her.

Former Fifth Harmony member and friend Normani said:

"YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS proud is an understatement."

@iamlouischantal wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS MEG I know your mum is so proud rn."

@badfatblackgirl commented:

"Oh my god Megan!!!! I am about to break down! I’m so proud of you lil sis."

Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion: 1st women to bag best rap performance

YEN.com.gh reported Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion made music history on Sunday night, 14 March during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Jay-Z's wife and the US rapper became the first female artists to win the Best Rap Performance category at the prestigious awards. Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion took the category with their smash hit, Savage Remix.

Guinness World Records took to Twitter to announce Queen B and Tina Snow's good news. The organisation wrote:

"@theestallion and @Beyonce HAVE OFFICIALLY MADE MUSIC HISTORY! The powerhouse artists are officially the FIRST female artists to ever win the category for Best Rap Performance at the @RecordingAcad - thanks to their hit 'Savage Remix'. Congratulations!"

Source: Yen