A viral security video shows a mother confronting four suspected armed robbers during a driveway attack at her residence

The suspects allegedly blocked the gate and attempted to force their way into the victim’s vehicle while brandishing firearms

The incident has sparked widespread reactions online, with many praising the mother’s courage and composure under pressure

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A terrifying attempted robbery at a residential driveway has gone viral after a mother used her vehicle to fend off four armed suspects in a dramatic encounter captured on security footage shared online.

The video, which surfaced on X on 7 June 2026 via user Nuna, shows the moment the woman and her young daughter entered their home compound and drove through an automated gate.

Security footage captures the moment a vehicle carrying four suspects blocks the driveway of a residential home. Photo credit: Nuna_zd/X

Source: Facebook

Before the gate could fully close, a vehicle carrying four suspects pulled in behind them, blocking the exit.

The men quickly exited their car and approached the victim’s vehicle, allegedly brandishing firearms as they attempted to force the occupants to comply.

Despite the tense situation, the mother remained inside the locked car with her daughter and stayed composed.

She later explained in the video that she had activated an emergency panic button while trying to calm her visibly distressed child.

As the suspects surrounded the vehicle, the woman made a split-second decision to reverse. She accelerated forcefully into the attackers’ car, striking it and causing immediate confusion among the group.

The impact forced the suspects to retreat momentarily, but they regrouped and moved back toward their vehicle.

The mother then reversed again, hitting the getaway car a second time, which prompted the suspects to abandon their vehicle and flee the scene on foot.

The incident has sparked widespread reactions online, with many users praising the woman for her courage and quick thinking under extreme pressure.

Others expressed shock at the brazenness of the attempted attack in a residential area, while some questioned the authenticity of the weapons seen in the footage, suggesting they may not have been real firearms.

Authorities have not yet stated the incident, which continues to circulate widely across social media platforms.

Watch the full X post here:

Source: YEN.com.gh