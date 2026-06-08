Ghanaian politician John Dumelo intervened to calm tension at the Christian Village bridge

Grieving residents blocked the road connecting two communities to protest a recent flooding tragedy

Members of Parliament worked together to control the chaotic street clash after a volunteer disappeared

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Popular Ghanaian politician and parliamentary candidate John Dumelo intervened to control a heated street clash along the Christian Village Dome road.

John Dumelo intervenes in a tense street clash as volunteers at Christian Village block the bridge after a colleague is swept away in the flood. Image credit: BBC

Source: UGC

Grieving residents blocked the bridge connecting two local towns, effectively preventing vehicles from crossing.

The tension stemmed from a recent tragedy at the Achimota Christian Village bridge. A local volunteer, who regularly helped clear rubbish from the bridge after heavy rains, was swept away by devastating floodwaters.

Angered by the disappearance of their colleague, local youths blocked the bridge to stop the movement oprevent cars from moving cars.

The demonstration quickly spiralled into chaos as residents demanded immediate action from authorities to fix the dangerous gutter while search parties continued to look for the missing man.

The TikTok posts below show John Dumelo arriving at the chaotic scene at Christian Village.

Netizens react to John Dumelo's intervention

The escalating chaos required top political intervention to restore order. The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Theresa Lardi Awuni, joined John Dumelo to calm nerves on the street, though reports indicate the young man has still not been found.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

kpakpo_samoa said:

"But this is risky."

Emelia said:

"Ooh 😮 have they found him?"

Natifort Cloden🪡 said:

"He hasn’t been found yet, oh dear."

Sad scenes as a Ghanaian farmer in Apam reportedly loses over 200 birds in a flood. Image credit: iStock, cdrafrica/X, AFPBB News

Source: UGC

Poultry farmer loses 200 birds in flood

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the arrival of the annual rainy season in Ghana brought severe sorrow to the agricultural community, with a local poultry investor becoming one of the earliest and hardest-hit victims of the heavy downpours.

Footage emerging from the farm in Gomoa Apam shows a scene of absolute devastation.

The floodwaters rapidly breached the low-lying structures of the poultry coops, trapping the livestock inside and giving the handler zero time to evacuate his investments.

Source: YEN.com.gh