Ghanaian Politician John Dumelo Intervenes as Grieving Residents Block Christian Village Bridge
- Ghanaian politician John Dumelo intervened to calm tension at the Christian Village bridge
- Grieving residents blocked the road connecting two communities to protest a recent flooding tragedy
- Members of Parliament worked together to control the chaotic street clash after a volunteer disappeared
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Popular Ghanaian politician and parliamentary candidate John Dumelo intervened to control a heated street clash along the Christian Village Dome road.
Grieving residents blocked the bridge connecting two local towns, effectively preventing vehicles from crossing.
The tension stemmed from a recent tragedy at the Achimota Christian Village bridge. A local volunteer, who regularly helped clear rubbish from the bridge after heavy rains, was swept away by devastating floodwaters.
Angered by the disappearance of their colleague, local youths blocked the bridge to stop the movement oprevent cars from moving cars.
The demonstration quickly spiralled into chaos as residents demanded immediate action from authorities to fix the dangerous gutter while search parties continued to look for the missing man.
The TikTok posts below show John Dumelo arriving at the chaotic scene at Christian Village.
Netizens react to John Dumelo's intervention
The escalating chaos required top political intervention to restore order. The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Theresa Lardi Awuni, joined John Dumelo to calm nerves on the street, though reports indicate the young man has still not been found.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:
kpakpo_samoa said:
"But this is risky."
Emelia said:
"Ooh 😮 have they found him?"
Natifort Cloden🪡 said:
"He hasn’t been found yet, oh dear."
Poultry farmer loses 200 birds in flood
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the arrival of the annual rainy season in Ghana brought severe sorrow to the agricultural community, with a local poultry investor becoming one of the earliest and hardest-hit victims of the heavy downpours.
Footage emerging from the farm in Gomoa Apam shows a scene of absolute devastation.
The floodwaters rapidly breached the low-lying structures of the poultry coops, trapping the livestock inside and giving the handler zero time to evacuate his investments.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh